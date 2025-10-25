Subscribe

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Day 5: Harshvardhan Rane film remains steady, rakes in nearly ₹34 crore

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 5: The Milap Zaveri film, featuring notable actors, has received mixed reviews but resonated with audiences, especially in smaller cities. The film has crossed 30 crore mark easily in its first five days.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated25 Oct 2025, 07:14 PM IST
Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' is moving at a steady pace at the box office.
Despite an initially modest start, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has maintained a commendable hold at the box office through its first five days.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 5 Box Office Collection

The romantic drama, which opened on Tuesday, October 21 2025, has now amassed an estimated 33.63 crore in total collections according to Sacnilk— a figure that has surprised many within the trade.

The film began its journey with a 9 crore opening on its first day, before seeing a slight dip over the next few days: 7.75 crore on Wednesday, 6 crore on Thursday, and 5.5 crore on Friday.

By Saturday, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat managed another 5.38 crore, indicating that word of mouth and sustained audience interest are helping it remain afloat, especially given the festive competition.

While metropolitan regions like Delhi-NCR and Mumbai contributed respectable numbers — recording occupancies of 18% and 16% respectively — the film’s real triumph lies beyond the big cities. Smaller centres such as Jaipur (25%), Lucknow (25.33%), and Bhopal (15.67%) have shown notably strong attendance figures, despite having fewer screenings. These tier-2 and tier-3 markets appear to be the film’s backbone, propelling it towards sleeper-hit status.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Clashes

Interestingly, the movie’s steady performance contrasts with that of its Diwali competitor, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thamma, which experienced a sharper drop of nearly 26.54% by its fourth day and fell into single-digit earnings.

Despite Thamma’s wider release and higher screen count, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has managed to carve out its own space through emotional resonance and strong word-of-mouth traction.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh captured the industry’s surprise succinctly, noting on X (formerly Twitter), “Director #MilapZaveri and lead actor #HarshvardhanRane – both coming off a streak of underperformers – have stunned the industry and silenced skeptics with #EDKD (sic).”

He further remarked, “The film's performance continues to be driven by Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres... The chartbuster soundtrack, intense dramatic moments, and emotional highs are attracting the youth audience (sic).”

More About the Film

Directed and co-written by Milap Zaveri, with Mushtaq Shiekh serving as co-writer, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat tells the story of Vikramaditya Bhonsle (Harshvardhan Rane) and Adaa Randhawa (Sonam Bajwa), whose tempestuous romance unfolds against a backdrop of obsession and emotional turmoil.

Supported by Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, and Rajesh Khera, the film has found a receptive audience that appreciates its blend of melodrama and heartfelt storytelling.

Though critical responses have been mixed, audiences appear to have embraced the film’s emotional intensity and musical appeal. As its first weekend closes, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat stands as one of the season’s most unexpected success stories

 
 
