Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Day 7: Harshvardhan Rane's film inches closer to ₹50 cr mark despite Monday slump

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 7: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's recent release, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat completed its first week run at the box office. It witnessed a dip in earnings on its first Monday. However, it has managed to cross the ₹40 crore mark in India.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 7 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat raked in ₹1.48 crore net on day 7. The collection dropped by approximately 78.9% on Day 7 compared to Day 6.

However, these are the early estimates on the website, based on morning and afternoon shows only. The final figure is expected to boost the overall collection of the day, which will be out after the night shows.

For now, the total business made by Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's film is ₹42.98 crore net in India. The film is now heading towards the ₹50 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat shows on Monday Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat recorded an occupancy of about 14.65% on 27 October, its first Monday. While morning shows saw a turnout of about 10.19%, it increased to 19.10% during the afternoon shows. Details about the evening and night shows are awaited.

On day 7, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat recorded the highest number of screenings in the Delhi NCR region with 680 shows. It is followed by Mumbai with 318 shows and Ahmedabad with 271 shows.

Other major cities such as Hyderabad (168 shows), Pune (139 shows), and Lucknow (135 shows) also contributed to the film’s overall reach across India. Despite competition from big releases like Maddock Films' Thamma and Rishab Shetty's Kantara, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat continues to bring people to the theatres.

The film has managed to secure its space at the ticket window through the audience's word-of-mouth.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office recap Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat wrapped up its first week on a positive note. The film opened well with ₹9 crore on Day 1, but witnessed a gradual decline over the next few days. However, it picked up its pace over the weekend with ₹6.25 crore on Saturday and ₹7 crore on Sunday. However, the momentum dropped sharply on Monday owing to a working weekday.

Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is directed by Milap Zaveri. It is billed as a passionate romance drama.

Harshvardhan Rane on supporting his film and Thamma Recently, Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa surprised the audience at a show of his film. At the theatre, he urged the audience to watch his film alongside Thamma, which was also released on the same day.