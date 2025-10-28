Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 8: Harshvardhan Rane's film earnings drop 26%, mints this much

After a promising start during the festive Diwali week, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is beginning to lose its spark at the box office. The romantic drama, which hit cinemas on October, 21, 2025, opened with decent numbers but has seen a gradual decline in collections over the past few days.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 8 Box Office Numbers Despite positive word-of-mouth from a section of the audience and a loyal fan base for its lead pair, the film appears to be struggling to maintain momentum in its second week.

By the end of its eighth day, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has amassed a total of ₹47.59 crore across India. The Milap Zaveri-directed film began strongly with ₹9 crore on its first day (Tuesday), thanks to the Diwali holiday boost.

However, collections have dipped steadily since then. Day two saw a 13.89% fall, earning ₹7.75 crore, followed by ₹6 crore on Thursday and ₹5.5 crore on Friday.

The weekend offered a slight respite as Saturday and Sunday brought in ₹6.25 crore and ₹7 crore respectively, but the weekday slump returned soon after — with Monday’s earnings dropping sharply to ₹3.5 crore. According to early estimates, the film collected only ₹2.59 crore on its second Tuesday, marking a significant slowdown.

Theatre Occupancy Region Wise In terms of theatre occupancy, the film recorded mixed numbers on Day 8. Morning shows saw a modest 12.49% occupancy, while afternoon shows picked up slightly at 29.99%. Interestingly, evening and night show data registered at 0%, suggesting either incomplete reporting or limited screenings in some regions.

Across key territories, audience turnout varied notably. Delhi-NCR led the chart with 28.50% occupancy, followed by Lucknow at 27.50% and Jaipur close behind at 26%. Mumbai recorded 19.50%, Pune 25%, and Bengaluru 17%. Southern regions such as Chennai (13.50%) and Hyderabad (12.50%) saw comparatively lower figures, indicating a stronger pull in North and Central India.