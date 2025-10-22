Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Day 2: Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa's film to hit ₹15 cr amid clash with Thamma

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Day 2: The festive week saw a handful of releases in theatres, including films such as Thamma and Kantara Chapter 1. Amid the competition, Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's film, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, managed to stand out despite having no big stars. The film is directed by Milap Zaveri.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 2 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has maintained its momentum on its second day, raking in ₹5.34 crore net in India. While this is an early estimate, based on morning, afternoon and evening shows, the earnings are likely to improve after the night shows.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat saw a decent opening business on Tuesday. Despite its box office clash, the film managed to secure screens across India, making a business of ₹9 crore.

The film's total business is ₹14.34 crore net at the domestic box office. The film is expected to hit the ₹15 crore mark by the end of the day.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat shows across India On Wednesday, the Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa-starrer, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, witnessed an average footfall across theatres. It had an overall occupancy of 28.52% for the day. The film's morning shows saw about 11.80% occupancy, while afternoon shows picked up to 36.18%. Evening shows performed slightly better with a turnout of 37.58%. Details about the night shows are awaited.

Deewane Ki Deewaniyat had the highest number of screenings in the Delhi NCR region with 584 shows. It is followed by Mumbai with 354 shows, Ahmedabad with 297 shows, and Hyderabad with 202 shows. In terms of footfall in theatres, Delhi NCR and Mumbai are leading with 30.33% and 33.33% occupancy. Ahmedabad recorded 34.33 occupancy. Surat, Lucknow and Chandigarh also saw higher occupancy owing to limited shows.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, biggest opener in Harshvardhan Rane's career Talking about its box office performance, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh called Deewane Ki Deewaniyat a “delightful surprise” in his latest post on X, formerly Twitter.

He wrote, “#EkDeewaneKiDeewaniyat / #EDKD springs a delightful surprise... Despite facing a formidable opponent from the #MHCU universe – #Thamma – and lesser showcasing, #EDKD pulls off double digits on Day 1. Following the re-release of #SanamTeriKasam, there has been renewed interest in its leading man #HarshvardhanRane, and #EDKD further consolidates his standing, especially across Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres.”

