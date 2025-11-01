Subscribe

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 12: Harshvardhan Rane's film inches closer to ₹60 crore milestone

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, released during Diwali, is facing a decline in box office performance. After a strong start, it has earned 59.48 crore but is unlikely to surpass 65 crore without a significant boost in attendance in the coming days.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated1 Nov 2025, 06:47 PM IST
'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' released alongside 'Thamma' on Diwali, October 21.
After a strong Diwali opening, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat appears to be losing its spark as it moves deeper into its theatrical run.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 12 Box Office Collection

The romantic drama, directed by Milap Zaveri and starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, entered its second weekend with dwindling box office numbers, indicating a steady decline in audience interest across most regions.

According to early estimates, the film collected 1.98 crore on Day 12 (Saturday), following 2.35 crore on Day 11 (Friday). This brings the film’s total domestic box office collection to 59.48 crore, including its Week 1 earnings of 55.15 crore.

While the first week’s performance benefited from festive footfall and limited competition, the post-Diwali slowdown seems to have impacted occupancy and revenue significantly.

Theatre occupancy region wise

The film’s Hindi (2D) occupancy on Day 12 paints a clear picture of this downturn. Morning shows registered a modest 10.09% occupancy, which rose to 19.27% in the afternoon, but both evening and night shows remained at 0%, reflecting limited late-hour engagement.

Regional performance showed uneven traction — Bengaluru led with a healthy 54% overall occupancy, followed by Chennai with a striking 92%, though it was limited to just two shows. In contrast, major territories like Mumbai (14.5%), Delhi-NCR (14%), and Ahmedabad (13.5%) struggled to draw in crowds. Smaller centres such as Surat (8%), Bhopal (4.5%), and Chandigarh (10%) reported particularly weak turnout.

More about the movie

Produced by Desi Movies Factory, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat tells the story of Vikramaditya Bhonsle (Harshvardhan Rane), a passionate lover whose devotion to Adaa Randhawa (Sonam Bajwa) borders on obsession.

The film’s narrative blends emotional intensity with traditional romance, supported by performances from Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, and Rajesh Khera.

Released on October 21, 2025, coinciding with the Diwali weekend, the film initially enjoyed strong festive openings. However, as newer releases loom and word-of-mouth remains mixed, the Milap Zaveri directorial may struggle to sustain momentum into its third week.

With its current pace, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat faces an uphill battle to cross the 65 crore mark, unless it witnesses a surprise revival in the coming days.

FAQs

When did Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat release?

The film released on October 21, 2025, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma.

Who are the lead actors in the film?

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa are the leads of the film.

Is the film out on OTT yet?

No, the film isn't out on OTT yet.

 
 
