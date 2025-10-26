‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ Day 6 box office: Harshvardhan Rane film crosses ₹38 crore, steadily becoming a hit

Romantic dramas seldom strike the right emotional chord while balancing commercial success, yet Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat appears to have found that rare middle ground.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day 6 Box Office Collection By the end of its sixth day, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat had accumulated an estimated ₹38.09 crore in India.

The film began its theatrical journey with ₹9 crore on its opening Tuesday, followed by ₹7.75 crore on Wednesday and ₹6 crore on Thursday. The Friday dip to ₹5.5 crore seemed natural after the mid-week festive surge.

However, it steadied itself on Saturday, climbing back up slightly with ₹5.75 crore, before collecting ₹4.09 crore on Sunday (early estimates). This brings its six-day net total to ₹38.09 crore, translating to a gross of approximately ₹47.5 crore when factoring in taxes and additional revenues.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Worldwide Box Office Collection While the domestic performance has been the backbone of its success, the film has also managed a modest presence overseas. In its first five days, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat earned just over $200,000 (roughly ₹1.7 crore) from international markets.

Considering its lean production budget of only ₹25 crore, the film has already secured the status of a box office hit and is well on its way to profitability as it continues its theatrical run.

Theatre Occupancy According to Regions In terms of occupancy, the film maintained an average 12.35% turnout during morning shows and 35.48% during afternoon screenings on Day 6. Major urban centres like Mumbai (25%), NCR (25.5%), and Pune (28%) reported steady footfalls, while Chennai led the way with an impressive 33% overall occupancy.

The film’s performance across Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur further reinforced its pan-India appeal, proving that the romantic genre still holds sway when delivered with conviction and chemistry.

About The Film Featuring Harshvardhan Rane as the brooding Vikramaditya Bhonsle and Sonam Bajwa as the resolute Adaa Randhawa, the film’s supporting cast—Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Mahadevan, and Rajesh Khera—add depth to Milap Zaveri’s emotional storytelling.

As audiences continue to flock to theatres, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat stands as proof that heartfelt romance, when crafted with sincerity, can still triumph in the age of spectacle.