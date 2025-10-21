Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: Elvish Yadav’s Twitter review goes viral; social media reacts

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was released on October 21. The movie, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa as the romantic lead, has received enthusiastic response on social media.

Elvish Yadav, who earlier promoted Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat through an Instagram Reel, posted his Twitter review. The tweet went viral. Within a few minutes, it got hundreds of comments and retweets.

“Ek ek gaana ek ek dialogue (Every dialogue and every song) out of the park! Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat must watch,” he wrote.

Social media users posted hilarious comments in reply.

“Bhai kitne paise mile hai promotion ke (Bro, how much did you get for promotion)?” asked one of them.

“Bhai Sonam bajwa ke sath reel dal do pakka dekhunga (Make a Reel with Sonam Bajwa. I’ll watch it for sure.),” commented another.

“Bhai ka Hukum, Sar Aankhon Par (I welcome my brother’s order with open arms)!” commented another.

Some agreed with him, “Absolutely! Total vibe and energy! Must Watch.”

Some of his fans were encouraged to watch it after his Twitter review.

“Okay bhai apne bola h toh jarur dekhengey (If bro is saying, I’ll surely watch it),” came from one user.