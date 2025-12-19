Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT release date OUT: Check when to watch Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's movie online

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT release date OUT: It's official! Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is coming to your home screens, and its timing is perfect – the holiday season.

The romantic drama movie was a festive release and hit the theatres on Diwali, October 21.

The movie, directed by Milap Zaveri, was a surprise hit at the box office, securing its place at the ticket window through positive word of mouth from the audience.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat's OTT release makes for a perfect watch for those who missed the sizzling chemistry between Harshvardhan and Sonam on the big screen, or simply want to relive the romantic drama again.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: When and where to watch Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is all set to make its OTT debut this month. According to an official announcement of the movie's OTT release, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat will begin streaming on Zee5 from December 26.

In an official announcement of the movie's online release, the OTT platform said, “This Holiday Season, har gulaab mein ishq dikhega, aur uske kaanton mein Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat!”

“Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Premieres 26th December, only on ZEE5,” it added.

About Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Featuring a runtime of 141 minutes, the plot of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat explores themes of obsession, pride and heartbreak.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat tells the story of Vikramaditya Bhonsle, a passionate lover whose devotion to Adaa Randhawa borders on obsession. The movie’s narrative blends emotional intensity with traditional romance.

Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead, the movie features Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, and Rajesh Khera.

It is written by Zaveri and Mushtaq Shiekh.

Billed as a musical romance drama, it is produced by Dinesh Jain, Anshul Garg and Raghav Sharma under the banner of Desi Movies Factory.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: Box Office Collection Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat clashed with Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

On day 1, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat raked in ₹9 crore net in India as its opening day business. Reportedly, the movie, made on a modest budget of ₹25 crore.

