Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT release: When and where to watch Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's film online

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat OTT release: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's recently released film, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, is off to a promising start at the box office. Twitter was filled with reviews of the film, which is clashing with Maddock Films’ Thamma. Meanwhile, speculations surrounding the OTT release of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat have sparked curiosity among viewers.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat on OTT According to a report of The Times of India, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat will be released on Netflix after wrapping up its theatrical run.

When will Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat release on OTT? The film is expected to make its OTT debut after 45 to 60 days of its theatrical release.

Considering that Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was released on 21 October, the film is likely to stream online sometime during the first week of December.

However, makers are yet to confirm these reports.

Meet Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat team Directed by Milap Zaveri, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead. The film also has Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Rajesh Khera, and others in key roles.

It is written by Zaveri and Mushtaq Shiekh.

Billed as a musical romance drama, it is produced by Dinesh Jain, Anshul Garg and Raghav Sharma under the banner of Desi Movies Factory.

Going by the press release of the film, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a passionate love story, highlighting its theme around obsessive romance.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office clash The film was announced on the occasion of Valentine's Day 2025. It was initially titled Deewaniyat. Later, the film was retitled to Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat in May.

It was initially set to release on the bigscreen on 2 October 2025. It was scheduled to clash with big-ticket films like Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 and Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

The film release was later pushed to October 21, 2025, for reasons unknown.

The film has fought with Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui for screens. On day 1, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat raked in ₹9 crore net in India as its opening day business.

Reportedly, the film is made on a modest budget of ₹25 crore. Considering the same, the film is off to a decent start.

Before its release, the makers kicked off a unique idea for its promotion. Actor Harshvardhan Rane was spotted selling tickets at the box office in Mumbai. He was also seen putting up stickers and posters in the city and urging the public to come and watch his film in theatres.

