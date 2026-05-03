Ek Din Box Office Collection Day 2: Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi film slips 13% despite weekend release, mints ₹2 cr

Aamir Khan Productions’ latest romantic drama Ek Din has recorded a disappointing second day at the Indian box office, with collections dropping despite the advantage of a first Saturday release.

Ek Din box office collection day 2 The film collected ₹1 crore net on Day 2, marking a 13 per cent decline from its opening day collection of ₹1.15 crore net, according to early trade estimates.

With this, the film’s total India net collection now stands at ₹2.15 crore, while its gross domestic earnings have reached ₹2.57 crore after two days in cinemas.

The decline comes as a setback for the film, which had already opened to underwhelming numbers on Friday despite being backed by the prominent Aamir Khan Productions banner.

Ek Din released across 1,961 shows on Day 1, recording a modest 14.3 per cent occupancy. On its second day, the film’s show count dropped to 1,765, while occupancy remained nearly flat at 14.2 per cent.

The minimal audience growth on Saturday suggests the film has struggled to build strong word-of-mouth during its crucial opening weekend.

The romantic drama had generated significant pre-release interest due to its cast, particularly as it marks the much-anticipated Hindi cinema debut of actress Sai Pallavi, who has built a strong fan base through acclaimed performances in South Indian films.

The film also stars Junaid Khan, son of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, in one of his most closely watched theatrical outings so far.

Directed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din is the official Hindi remake of the 2016 Thai romantic drama One Day.

The original Thai film was widely praised for its emotional storytelling and unique premise. It follows the story of a man who gets a rare chance to spend a single day with the woman he loves after she temporarily loses her memory, allowing him to create an ideal version of their relationship within that limited time.

The Hindi adaptation retains the emotional core of the original while shifting the setting to Japan, with the scenic backdrop forming an important part of the film’s visual storytelling.

Ek Din v/s Raja Shivaji box office clash Trade analysts had expected the emotional drama to attract multiplex audiences, particularly in urban centres, due to Sai Pallavi’s popularity and the curiosity surrounding Junaid Khan’s performance.

However, the early box office response suggests that the film has struggled to convert interest into ticket sales.

The challenge has been further intensified by direct competition from Riteish Deshmukh’s historical epic Raja Shivaji, which has dominated the box office over the same weekend and drawn significantly stronger footfalls across the country.

Also Read | Raja Shivaji Day 2 Box Office: Riteish Deshmukh film surges ahead

The contrast between the two releases has been stark. While Raja Shivaji has shown healthy weekend growth, Ek Din has failed to capitalise on the Saturday boost usually seen by new releases.

Industry watchers will now closely monitor Sunday collections to assess whether the film can recover some momentum before entering the crucial weekday phase.