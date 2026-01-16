Ek Din teaser: Sai Pallavi’s Hindi wins internet in tender love story with Junaid Khan. Watch

Ek Din teaser: South beauty Sai Pallavi is all set to make her Hindi film debut with the upcoming film, Ek Din. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the romance-drama stars Khan's son, Junaid Khan, opposite Sai Pallavi. On Friday, the makers of the film dropped the first teaser of Ek din.

Ek Din teaser The teaser of Ek Din opens with glimpses of Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi's cute and soft romance. Setting the tone of the film, Khan's character sets out to win the heart of Sai's character. Khan narrates, "Your smile, Meera — I like it a lot. I don’t know whether I will win your heart or not, but are they really dreams if they are not beyond reach?”

Sai says in a scene, “Films have so much magic in them, but it doesn’t happen in real life.” Junaid replies, “It happens — jadu (magic).”

Watch teaser here:

Netizens react to Ek Din teaser The caption on the teaser mentioned, “Some stories don’t need time.”

Reacting to the teaser, many among the netizens praised the actors.

A user took to the comment section of YouTube and praised Sai Pallavi's Hindi. The post read, “Pehli baar Sai Pallavi ko Hindi bolte suna hai maine (Heard Sai Pallavi speaking Hindi for the first time)... She's really good at it.”

“Junaid is looking like an actor from Superman. Full Hollywood actor vibe he is having… must say,” added another.

One commented, “Junaid Acting is not looking bad but cinematography is amazing.”

A different one said, “How cutely Sai Pallavi speaks Hindi.”

Someone else also shared, “Feels like it is a remake of a Thailand movie One day.”

Ek Din release date Directed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din is written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra. Reportedly, the film is the Hindi remake of the Thai film One Day. Backed by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan and Aparna Purohit, the film is all set to release in theatres on May 1, 2026.

Sai Pallavi's other Hindi projects Ek Din arrives in theatres ahead of Sai Pallavi's magnum opus, Ramayana. The film was set to launch her in Bollywood initially.

In the film, she will be seen essaying the role of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film. Based on Valmiki's Ramayana, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Yash as Ravana. Ramayana is a two-part film. It is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash.