'Ek do mulkon ke gangster...': Kapil Sharma takes swipe at Lawrence Bishnoi over firing on Canada cafe

Comedian Kapil Sharma took a veiled dig at gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s network – behind repeated attacks on his cafe in Canada - by remarking that gangsters from “one or two countries” currently have their eyes on him. Kapil made the comment at Netflix’s What Next event held in Mumbai on Tuesday, apparently unaware that the programme was being broadcast live.

Kapil was on stage with Netflix India Vice President of Content, Monika Shergill, who praised his long association with the streaming platform. She said Netflix had been keen to work with him for a long time and joked:

“Hamari nazar, India ki nazar toh bahut time se aap par hai, Kapil. Hopefully, 11 mulko ki police ki nazar nahi hone chahiye (We had our eyes set on you for a long time, as did India. Hopefully, police from 11 countries don’t).”

Her remark drew laughter from the audience, following which Kapil quipped: “Ek do mulkon ke gangster bhi lage hue hain aaj kal (These days, gangsters from one or two countries have their eyes on me too),” a comment widely interpreted as a reference to Bishnoi and his gang.

Kapil tries to laugh it off Sensing the sensitivity of the moment, Kapil laughed it off and asked the videographers to stop filming. Moments later, he realised the event was being streamed live and turned to those present to ask how much longer the recording would continue.

Kap’s cafe attacks in Canada Kapil Sharma and his wife, Ginni Chatrath, launched Kap’s Café in Surrey, Canada, in 2025. The café came under fire on three occasions within four months—in July, August and October.

Bishnoi’s associates, including Goldy Dhillon and Kuldeep Sidhu, alias Kulveer Sidhu, later claimed responsibility on social media and warned the “general public” to stay away.

While the shootings caused damage to the property, no injuries were reported. In November, Delhi Police arrested an alleged key conspirator in the August incident, identified as Bandhu Maan Singh Sekhon, who is believed to be linked to Dhillon’s gang.

