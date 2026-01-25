'Ek fake PR, false perception film ko aage leke nahi ja sakta...kaam bolega': Taran Adarsh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): With the strong performance of recent releases like 'Dhurandhar' and 'Border 2', the Hindi film industry is experiencing a notable resurgence at the box office. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh emphasised the importance of strong content, noting that audiences judge films on their merits rather than being influenced by fake PR or promotional tactics.

While speaking to ANI, he said, "Today, through social media, some try to create a perception, whether it's through a trailer, a song, a teaser, or a dialogue promo, but viewers know everything. Nothing is hidden from the audience. On the first day, you immediately find out if the perception you tried to create was false."

Adarsh also addressed the trolling of actor Varun Dhawan, stressing that public opinion shifts once the audience sees the final product. "A while ago, we talked about Varun Dhawan, many negative things were said, Instagram and social media were full of trolling. But from Friday, when the audience left after watching the film, the same people who were trolling stopped speaking. Why? Because when your work speaks, it stops somewhere," he said.

He also reflected on the impact of 'Border 2' and 'Dhurandhar' on the industry's morale, noting that the film's strong start has instilled confidence. "I feel that a wave of happiness has come inside the film industry. Confidence comes only from success. Dhurandhar was released on December 5, and now, a few days before Republic Day, Border 2 has also taken a very good start. So, when two big films are released, and two big films take a very good start. And the reports are also coming out very well. The hype is also being seen in the business. So, confidence of the film industry comes back," Adarsh explained.

"When many films flopped in 2025, I always say one thing, and this is a very important thing, that no matter how dark the night is, there has to be a dawn. So, no doubt, we have gone through a low phase. We have seen many unsuccessful films, and we must have seen flops in a row. But, I believe that the films that are going to come out in 2026, there is hope in them," he added.

Adarsh also cautioned actors and producers against blaming the audience for box office failures. "Even today, there are many actors who start making excuses when their films flop, that this isn't working, that it's our fault. They won't say that our film was weak, or that our writing was weak, or that the film didn't succeed. To accept this and to say that it's our fault requires a lot of courage," he said.

He stressed that writing and strong storytelling remain the foundation of any successful film, regardless of star power. "Pay attention to writing. The writing of a film is the foundation. You may attract audiences on the first day with big stars, but if the content is weak, the audience will not stay. If you put a soul in the writing, the audience will accept it and give it love," Adarsh noted.

"Ek fake PR, false perception film ko aage leke nahi ja sakta..aapka kaam bolega," said Taran.

"Whether it's fake PR, social media trolling, or any perception created artificially, it does not lead to success. Your work will eventually speak, and that is what matters," he shared.

'Border 2' starring Sunny Deol in the lead, hit theatres across India on Friday, January 23, and early numbers indicate it has had a flying start on Day 1.

The figure places Border 2 as the biggest opener of 2026 so far, also matching the box-office collection of last year's Chhaava ( ₹33.10 crore).

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has recorded one of the biggest openings in recent times. He also mentioned that the war drama has collected ₹32.10 crore net in India on its opening day. As per Adarsh, the film has performed well in mass belts and single screens, while urban centres saw a better turnout as the day went on. Business in parts of North India was affected by heavy rain, but strong word of mouth is expected to push numbers higher over the weekend and the Republic Day holiday.

'Border 2' is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and shows how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fight together as one force.