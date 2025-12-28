Eko OTT release date: When and where to watch Sandeep Pradeep’s thriller online?

The Malayalam mystery thriller Eko has emerged as one of the most discussed films of the season, despite releasing with little publicity. Directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, best known for Kishkindha Kaandam, the film hit theatres on November 21 and gradually built momentum through strong word of mouth.

With no major pre-release buzz, Eko found its audience slowly. Viewers responded positively to its calm, slow-burning narrative and restrained storytelling. Over time, the film stood out for its atmosphere-driven approach, helping it gain steady attention during its theatrical run.

OTT release details Eko will begin streaming on Netflix on December 31. It will be available in five languages — Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi — allowing a wider audience to discover the film after its cinema run.

A key factor behind Eko’s success was its understated style. Instead of frequent twists, the film builds tension gradually through mood, silence and character interactions. Audiences appreciated its patience and the way the story unfolds naturally, without forcing dramatic moments.

Box office performance Eko has reportedly collected over ₹50 crore at the box office, placing it among the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2025. This achievement is significant, especially considering the film was made on an estimated budget of around ₹5 crore.

Cast and performances The film stars Sandeep Pradeep in the lead role, earning praise for his controlled and effective performance. He is joined by Vineeth, Narain, Ashokan and Binu Pappu. The compact ensemble cast helps keep the focus tight, giving each character enough space to make an impact.