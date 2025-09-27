Ektaa Kapoor hints at joining a Korean drama, fans say ‘saas-bahu meets K-Pop vibes’

Producer and filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor left fans buzzing after sharing a cryptic video on Instagram, teasing her entry into Korean content.

On Saturday, Ektaa posted a clip on her Instagram stories where she introduced herself as the “OG creator of K-dramas” before adding, “I have a life update for you guys. I’m coming in a Korean drama.” The teaser also promised a “surprise” on September 29 at 1 PM.

Ektaa and the “K-drama” connection Often called the “TV czarina,” Ektaa dominated Indian television in the 2000s with her iconic soap operas, many of which famously began with the letter ‘K’—a numerology-driven trend that gave rise to the nickname “K-dramas.” Fans have long joked about the overlap between her shows and Korean dramas, which are also globally referred to as “K-dramas.”

With the explosion of K-pop and K-dramas in India, especially post-pandemic, crossover conversations have become more frequent. Several Indian shows, including Duranga (Flower of Evil), Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan (Boys Over Flowers), and Kahani Humari Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki (The Heirs), have drawn inspiration from Korean storytelling.

Fans react to Ektaa’s teaser As expected, social media lit up with speculation. One user on X wrote, “My all time favourite #EktaKapoor taking her storytelling magic global! Korean drama fans, brace yourself Indian drama queen is here.”

Another wrote: “A bold leap across cultures, #EktaKapoor embraces Korean drama with her signature magic. The queen is now global.”

“Desi queen meets K-drama charm—#EktaKapoor’s debut is the twist nobody saw coming,” the third user wrote on X.

The fourth user quipped, “Saas-bahu meets K-pop vibes—#EktaKapoor in a Korean drama is the twist we never saw coming.”

“Ekta Kapoor has always thrived on big risks, and this entry into Korean drama feels like one of her boldest personal and professional experiments,” the fifth user wrote.

While it remains unclear whether Ektaa will act, produce, or collaborate in another capacity, the reveal on September 29 is already one of the most anticipated entertainment updates of the week.

What’s next for Ektaa Meanwhile, Ektaa Kapoor is also gearing up for the return of her popular TV franchise Naagin. A teaser for Naagin 7 was released recently, teasing the story of a vengeful Snake Queen in a stormy forest. Actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been confirmed in the lead role, bringing a fresh face to the supernatural hit on Colors TV.