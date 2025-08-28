Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms issues notice against fake casting directors using their name

Scams of fake casting directors has become one of the frequent problems among the production houses. Filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor’s production house, Balaji Telefilms, recently issued a public notice on social media, informing aspiring actors about impostors falsely claiming to be casting directors linked to the company.

Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms on fake casting directors

Balaji Telefilms issued an official notice on their Instagram handle. It read, “Balaji Telefilms Limited hereby clarifies that Instagram account holders Vishal and Pooja, operating under the name pooja_castingdirector and claiming to hold the designation of ‘Assistant Casting Director’ with our organisation, have no affiliation whatsoever with Balaji Telefilms. We unequivocally disassociate ourselves from this individual and strongly condemn any attempt to misuse our company’s name or reputation to take undue advantage of aspiring actors.”