Eleven movie OTT release date: How to watch Naveen Chandra’s Tamil thriller online

Eleven is a Tamil crime thriller written and directed by Lokkesh Ajls. After a successful theatre release on May 16, the film is now set for its OTT debut.

The gripping story follows Inspector Aravind, played by Naveen Chandra. He investigates a series of serial murders. His case takes a dark turn when he discovers the crimes are linked to a school called Twin Bird, which only admits twins.

The film features strong action scenes and powerful performances by Naveen Chandra, Abhirami, Reyaa, Ravi Varma and Aadukalam Naren. With music by D. Imman and cinematography by Ashokan Karthik, Eleven has impressed audiences and critics alike. It has earned a 7.9/10 rating on IMDb.

Eleven movie reviews Made with ₹4 crore, the Tamil movie thriller reportedly collected nearly ₹7 crore worldwide. However, it mostly received positive reviews from viewers.

“The beauty of Eleven lies in its simplicity. The concept is straightforward, yet it delivers a powerful message that resonates strongly. It's a reminder that sometimes, minimalism in storytelling can create maximum impact,” wrote one viewer.

“This movie made me think it has a lot of logic mistake but those are not really logic mistakes. Later, everything will be explained very well, and those are the lead to the movies. Strongly recommending this movie to the people those who love thriller genre movies in Tamil (sic),” came another review.

Another viewer wrote, “Highlights of movie would be the suspense-packed screen play, lyrics in songs are really meaning full conveying the pain of being broken relations, Credits to the whole team of Eleven for a wonderful movie.”

Also Read | No OTT release for Sitaare Zameen Par? Aamir Khan reveals the truth

Eleven movie OTT release date Eleven’s OTT release date is set for June 13. The Tamil thriller movie will stream on AhaTamil.