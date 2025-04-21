Elizabeth Hurley confirms dating Miley Cyrus’ dad Billy Ray Cyrus public

Elizabeth Hurley and music icon Billy Ray Cyrus made their relationship public with her latest Instagram post. They celebrated Easter Sunday together and dropped a cosy photo to announce their relationship.

Advertisement

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus relationship Elizabeth Hurley was previously married to Indian businessman Arun Nayar.

In her latest photo, the Strictly Confidential star was seen smiling big while Cyrus kissed her on the cheeks at a field. While she sported a casual look in a checkered shirt teamed with denim pants, Miley Cyrus' dad opted for a bunny look. He wore a denim shirt with loose black striped pants.

Announcing their relationship, Elizabeth and Billy wished everyone well. They wrote in the caption of their joint post, “Happy Easter," with a red heart emoji.

See post here:

Advertisement

Internet reacts to Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Meanwhile, congratulatory messages are pouring in for the couple from celebrities. Among them is Elizabeth's son, Damian Hurley. He dropped a partying face and a heart emoji for the couple.

Novelist Elizabeth Day, wrote in the comments, "HAPPY EASTER!!!!!" Stylist Ann Caruso added, “Awe! Billy Ray Bunny! Happy Easter!" British beauty entrepreneur Sarah-Jane Duncanson commented, “Happy Easter, my darling. I hope you’re having the best time."

Melissa Ellen Gilbert expressed her shock and wrote back in her comment, “Wait….what?"

Billy Cyrus's previous marriages Billy Cyrus was previously married to Australian singer Firerose. They got married on October 10, 2023. However, their marriage was short-lived as they filed for divorce in May next year. Before Firerose, Billy was married to Tish Cyrus for nearly 30 years.

Advertisement

He shares five children with ex-wife Tish Cyrus, including Trace Cyrus; Brandi Cyrus; Miley Cyrus; Braison Cyrus; and Noah Cyrus. He also has a son Christopher Cody Cyrus, with Kristin Luck.

Before Tish, Billy was married to Ms Cindy Smith from 1986 to 1991.