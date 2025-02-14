An X employee, named Noémi is in the spotlight after she posted her mother's message on social media, referring to her boss Elon Musk as a “hero” on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The post not only caught netizens' attention but attracted a reaction from the tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Noémi shared a screenshot of the message she received from her mother on X and wrote, "From: mom to: @elonmusk Happy Valentine’s Day." The Tesla chief and Space X founder reacted to the post with a heart emoticon. Her mother had texted her a touching message that said, "Your boss, EM is a HERO.'

The post gained traction after Elon Musk's response and has been doing the rounds on social media, drawing praises and heartwarming reactions.

The viral post has amassed nearly 82.3 thousand views, 2.5 thousand likes and several comments. A user wrote, “That’s so sweet!” Another user remarked, “125 messages, id be going nuts." A third user wrote, “That's one cool mom.”

A fourth user commented, “He’s everyone’s valentine today.” A fifth user stated, “Epic. Best V-Day card of all time. Good job, Noemi's mom!” A sixth user replied, “Yes he is. How awesome it would be to work for him.”

PM Modi meets Elon Musk during US visit This comes hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Elon Musk in Washington on Thursday. At the Blair House, the tech billionaire was accompanied by his girlfriend, Shivon Zilis, and their three children.

PM Modi gifted Elon Musk's children three books, namely The Crescent Moon by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, The Great RK Narayan Collection, and Panchatantra by Pandit Vishnu Sharma.