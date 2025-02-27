Elon Musk’s ex calls ‘unhinged’ mode of Grok 3 ‘better than any sci fi cinema’; netizens say ‘Sounds like teleprompter’

Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend, Grimes, commented on the interesting developments in technology and compared it to art. This comes after a user shared a video of Grok 3 Voice Mode, which displayed an unsettling response from the AI chatbot. 

Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend Grimes noted a shift in creativity and suggested that technology currently offers more compelling narratives than traditional art.(Bloomberg)

Elon Musk’s ex-girlfriend, Grimes, the mother of his three children, is in the spotlight after she shared her opinions about the ‘unhinged’ mode of Grok 3. Notably, Grok 3 is an AI chatbot launched by the tech billionaire’s company xAI, which claims to blend “superior reasoning with extensive pretraining knowledge” with this technology.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, now X, the 36-year-old Canadian singer and songwriter Grimes wrote, “Life has definitely become a lot more interesting than art lately. Art is like sadly limping along trying to be as interesting as life. I am fairly convinced that the top creative talent is not actually in the arts at the moment [sic]."

Suggesting that the interesting and creative use of AI technology “is significantly better than any scene in any current sci fi cinema in recent history”, she added, “The state of technology is arguably the most compelling it's ever been on a philosophical level.”

Her comments were in response to a post in which a user shared a video clip of an exchange with Grok 3 Voice Mode. The interactive session shows the surprising response of the chatbot, aptly named ‘Unhinged’ mode, which is available exclusively to premium subscribers over 18 years old.

The footage shows “NSFW(not safe for work) mode on.” According to the user, Grok 3 responded with an unsettling 30-second scream after being repeatedly interrupted before delivering a stream of insults and abruptly ending the interaction.

Social media reacts

Social media strongly reacted to the post as one user stated, “Sounds like it’s reading a teleprompter without emotion [sic].” 

Another added, “Artists did their part in 1968 with HAL. Technicians are just catching up. There's artistry in tech, certainly. But the artists envisioned this world long before any of it existed [sic].”

A third user remarked, “I agree. Everything seems stale or recycled. There's a lot less originality. Local art fairs have enticed my muse the most [sic].” 

A fourth commented, “Traditional art will never go out of style or be overshadowed by technology. It has stood the test of time in a way modern innovations never will [sic].”

