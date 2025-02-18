Elon Musk is no stranger to controversies, but he has risen to become a key figure in America with his revolutionary trend-setting ventures like SpaceX, Tesla, Neuralink, PayPal, etc.

Just like his professional life, the tech mogul's personal life and high-profile romances have garnered significant media attention over the years. He has been in relationships with American actor Amber Heard, singer Grimes, and other celebrities. Elon Musk is rumoured to have entered into a new relationship with Ashley St Clair. Here is the list of his past love affairs.

Justine Musk Elon Musk married Justine Musk in 2000. The couple had six children together before separating in 2008. Elon Musk met Justine when he was studying at Queen's University in Ontario, Canada, in the early 1990s. Their relationship flourished during their college days, and the two married in 2000.

Talulah Riley Weeks after separation from Justine Wilson, Elon Musk met his second wife, Talulah Riley, a British actress known for her work in movies like Pride and Prejudice.

At their first meeting, Talulah Riley wasn't aware of Elon Musk's popularity and had felt that he “didn't get to talk to young actresses a lot and that he seemed quite nervous,” as mentioned by Elon Musk's biographer Ashlee Vance in his book.

The two married in Scotland in 2010, and two years later, they filed for divorce. But they continued to share a “complicated” relationship. Elon Musk and Talulah Riley married again in 2013. Then, Elon Musk filed for a divorce once more in 2014 but withdrew it months later. The couple finally divorced in 2016.

Amber Heard Elon Musk's other high-profile relationship was with Aquaman actor Amber Heard. There has been no clear timeline for their relationship. Amber Heard's ex-husband, actor Johny Depp, had claimed that Heard started secretly dating Musk in 2015.

Elon Musk and Amber Heard made their relationship official in April 2017; however, they separated months later, citing personal and professional commitments.

During a trip to Australia in April 2017, they made their relationship official on Instagram. By May, insiders shared that the couple was "very serious about each other," and Heard had already met Musk's children.

Grimes Musician Claire Boucher, aka Grimes, started dating Elon Musk in 2018. The two were spotted together on the Met Gala red carpet in the same year. In January 2020, Grimes announced her pregnancy with Elon Musk.

In May 2020, Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed their first baby together and named him X Æ A-12. The two became parents one more time with the help of surrogacy and welcomed another child in 2021. The second child was named Exa "Y" Dark Sideræl, reported People. The report added that the couple had secretly welcomed a third child after some time.

Shivon Zilis After some time, Elon Musk entered into a relationship with Shivon Zilis. Although he never made it official, he fathered twins, Strider and Azure, in November 2021 with Shivon Zilis, a top official at his company, Neuralink.