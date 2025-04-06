Elton John opens up about distressing eyesight loss: ‘Can’t read, can’t see my boys playing…’

Sir Elton John revealed how has been his life after losing his eyesight. Calling it “distressing” and emotional for him, the British superstar shared how he is not able to enjoy his life like before.

Last year, John announced via a social media post that a “severe eye infection” had left him “with only limited vision in one eye”.

Sir Elton John on his health update since eyesight loss Talking about it, the 78-year-old music legend told Times, “I can’t read. I can’t see my boys playing rugby and soccer, and it has been a very stressful time because I’m used to soaking it all up. It’s distressing.”

“You get emotional, but you have to get used to it because I’m lucky to have the life I have. I still have my wonderful family, and I can still see something out of here,” he added while pointing to his left eye.

He also said: “You say to yourself, just get on with it.”

Elton John's family John has two sons-- Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 12. He welcomed them with his husband, filmmaker David Furnish via surrogacy.

The singer previously had said that his troubled eyesight made him feel ‘stuck’ about music. However, he recently surprised fans with Who Believes In Angels?, a collaboration with the US singer Brandi Carlile. The project also involved producer Andrew Watt and his long-term songwriting partner Bernie Taupin.

Ahead of the album release, he and Carlile performed at the London Palladium. Looking back, John also shared how he used to do 129 shows a year, but things changed after becoming a father.

“I always said I wanted to die on stage. Now I want my gravestone to read: ‘He was a great dad.’ My career has been wonderful, but the kids are what matters," he added to the news outlet.

Elton John's ordeal Last year, John announced at the charity gala performance of The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical, “As some of you may know, I have had issues and now I have lost my sight. I haven’t been able to see the performance, but I have enjoyed listening to it.”