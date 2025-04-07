Elton John returns to SNL amid his vision loss

Washington [US], April 7 (ANI): Singer-songwriter and pianist Elton John made an appearance on the recent episode of Saturday Night Live, where Jack Black served as host.

For their performance, John and Brandi Carlile sang "Little Richard's Bible" off their newly released collaborative album, Who Believes in Angels?, reported People.

Later in the show, the duo returned to the Studio 8H stage to perform the title tune from their latest album.

John made his return to SNL after more than a decade away. He last performed on the show in April 2011, when he worked as both a host and musical guest. Previously, in April 1982, the "Your Song" singer made his debut as a musical guest.

Carlile, meanwhile, marked her third time on SNL. She previously appeared as the musical guest during an October 2021 episode and then did the same again a year later in December 2022, reported People.

John's appearance on SNL also came amid his recent health struggles, as per the outlet.

In September 2024, Elton John disclosed that he is grappling with partial blindness as a result of a severe eye infection, describing the recovery as "an extremely slow process."

In a heartfelt update shared via Instagram, the Grammy award-winning musician detailed his ongoing health battle.

John, who has been largely out of the public eye during the summer, explained that the infection, which began earlier this year, has significantly impacted his vision.

"Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye," he stated. He further expressed that although he is in the process of healing, it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.

"In his message, John conveyed deep gratitude to the healthcare professionals and his family for their unwavering support during his recovery. "I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks," he wrote.