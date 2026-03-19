Elvish Yadav calls it ‘Independence Day’ after relief in snake venom case, says family faced ‘years of harassment’

After the Supreme Court on Thursday nullified all the charges against Elvish Yadav in the snake venom case, the popular YouTuber called the day his ‘Independence Day’ and slammed the media for allegedly conducting trials against him and “harassing” his family.

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner was booked for allegedly arranging snake venom at a rave party in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, in 2023, and was arrested in March 2024. Earlier in the day, the top court quashed all the criminal proceedings against him.

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s order, Yadav posted a video on his X account and said: “Hello everyone. Today is a very happy day. First of all, I wish you all a very happy Navratri.

Today is your brother’s Independence Day. I am very happy to share that the Supreme Court has dismissed the snake case. I have always believed in my judicial system, in my courts, that justice is always served.

Justice will always be served. Whoever has done something will be punished, and whoever has done nothing will be spared.”

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Yadav further added that the media trial continued unabated, with repeated accusations being levelled against him.

“But the media kept running stories claiming ‘Elvish Yadav did this’ and ‘Elvish Yadav did that’. I have faced so much harassment for the past two and a half years. My family was blamed. My family was harassed. Whatever we have faced, may God not do it. But today we have won. Satyamev Jayate.”

Also Read | SC stays trial court proceedings against Elvish Yadav in snake venom case

The YouTuber further questioned whether the media would compensate for the harassment he and his family have faced since the case was registered.

“The kind of harassment my family and I went through for the past 2.5 years — my family members were seen crying on national television despite us having done nothing — how will that ever be compensated? Will anyone come forward and apologise to me for it? All those media outlets that spread false news and created such a huge controversy, will any of them apologise to me? What compensation is there for all of this?” he asked, before adding, “I don’t even want anyone’s apology. But how will the time we have lost ever be made up for?”

What did he say about his journey and support? He further said that he does not wish this kind of harassment on anyone, adding, “But our comeback was very good. And this was all because of the support of people and my family. I had faith that justice would be done. I am unable to express how I am feeling. Thank you, everyone, for standing with me.”

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What is the case about? The case centres on the alleged use of snake venom as a recreational drug at rave parties in Noida last year. Mr Yadav is accused of arranging snake venom for such parties and of using snakes in his video shoots.

Police uncovered a snake-smuggling racket in November last year after raiding a banquet hall in Noida’s Sector 51. Five people, including four snake charmers, were arrested for supplying snake venom. Nine snakes, including cobras, along with venom, were recovered during the operation.

A forensic investigation later confirmed the presence of venom from cobra and krait species in the seized samples.

The breakthrough came after a trap was set by the NGO People for Animals.

A rave party is a lively dance event associated with youth-oriented rave culture, which often comes under scrutiny by authorities over concerns related to drug use and safety.