Elvish Yadav dating Jannat Zubair? Bigg Boss star shares romantic pics on Instagram

Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav left everyone surprised on the internet with his mushy pictures with actor, influencer Jannat Zubair. The two were seen out and about, having a moment. While the duo has yet to comment on their sudden outing, netizens speculate that they might be dating.

Elvish Yadav and Jannat Zubair's romantic pics Elvish Yadav took to his Instagram account and shared a joint post with pictures of himself and Zubair.

In the photos, he is seen wearing a white printed kurta. Also wearing a traditional outfit, Zubair stunned in a red saree. While the first picture had Yadav holding Zubair by her waist and striking a cosy pose, another was a car selfie. Clicked by the actor, Yadav is seen holding her hand as they were enjoying a drive somewhere.

Their chemistry is hard to miss, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans.

See pictures here:

The caption of the post read: "Tere dil me haq mera hai" (I have a right over your heart). Dropping even more hints, Yadav took to the comments and wrote poetic lines. He commented, "Na yeh suraj dhalta hai, na aapke chehre ka noor." (Neither does the sun set, nor does the glow on your face fade.)

Internet reacts to Elvish Yadav and Jannat Zubair's pics Soon after the pictures were shared online, fans flooded the comment section with questions and loved-up reactions.

Among them, a user wrote, “Are you guys dating?” “Wait… what’s going on here?” added another.

One more commented, "Jannat & Elvish?? I didn’t see this coming!”

“After the s**t Ashish pulled a few months ago, this definitely screams PR for their upcoming MV,” also commented someone else.

Jannat Zubair's rumoured break up Jannat Zubair was previously rumoured to be dating fellow influencer Mr. Faisu (Faisal Shaikh). The two maintained that they were friends and were seen collaborating on multiple occasions. However, earlier this year, rumours about their alleged break-up surfaced online after Zubair and Shaikh were no longer following each other on social media.

Meanwhile, Elvish Yadav and Jannat Zubair recently starred together on a celebrity cooking reality show, Laughter Chef Unlimited.