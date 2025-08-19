Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram residence under Police watch after firing incident; Patrolling intensified in area: Report

It's been two days since a firing incident was reported outside Big Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav's residence in Gurugram, Haryana. Amid this, reportedly, the Gurugram police have beefed up security at the YouTuber’s Sector 57 residence. Recently, three motorcycle-borne people with fun allegedly fired over two dozen rounds outside his home on Sunday morning.

Security tightened at Elvish Yadav's house According to a report of Hindustan Times, a team of four armed personnel has been stationed at the house round the clock in shifts, while area patrolling has also been intensified.

“The deployment will remain in place until further orders. The incident is being probed from multiple angles, including the possibility of extortion by gangsters,” said Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson for Gurugram police, told the portal.

He also said that officials are also probing the credentials of an Instagram post in which the Bhau gang claimed responsibility for the gunfire incident. It is alleged that Yadav promoted betting apps that financially ruined several families, which caused the incident.

“We are investigating to ascertain who had posted it and from which location,” also quoted the report. Police said senior officials believe the post may have been an attempt to mislead the investigation.

Reportedly, more than 10 teams from the Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF), crime branch, and district police have been deployed to trace the suspects involved in the firing incident at Elvish Yadav’s residence. It is claimed that the teams are conducting raids across Haryana as well as in neighbouring Rajasthan and Delhi after the incident.

If the report is true, the Police also looked into possible connections with the July 14 attack on Yadav’s friend, Haryanvi singer Rahul Yadav, alias Fazilpuria, which was reportedly linked to a ₹5-crore financial dispute with gangster Sunil Sardhaniya.

However, no link between the two matters has been found, as per the report.

Elvish Yadav on open firing at his house Following the incident, Elvish Yadav took to his social media handles and shared that he and his family are safe. He thanked people for their concern and said, "I would like to extend my sincere gratitude for your good wishes. My family and I are safe and well. Your kind thoughts and concern are truly appreciated. Thank You."

Shefali Bagga reacts to firing incident at Elvish Yadav's house Reacting to the open firing news, Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Bagga expressed her shock on Instagram. She called the event "shocking," and questioned the role of the police and security authorities.