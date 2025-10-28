Email claims bombs planted at Rajinikanth and Dhanush’s homes; threat turns out to be hoax

Actors Rajinikanth and Dhanush became the latest celebs to receive bomb threats to their houses. The threats were sent via email to the Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police (DGP). According to the latest update by news agency PTI, police found the threats to be a hoax.

Fake bomb threats at Rajinikanth and Dhanush's houses As per Teynampet police, under whose jurisdiction the actors' homes are located, the first bomb threat to Rajnikanth's house was received at about 8.30 am on October 27.

"When we reached out, we were told that they do not require the assistance of a bomb squad," an official said.

A second threat via email was later received at 6.30 pm. However, Rajnikanth's team reportedly declined a security inspection.

Actor Dhanush also received a bomb threat via email on Monday. "He, too, refused our assistance," shared the official.

Cyber police probe bomb threat mails Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched to probe the emails.

It is still unclear who sent these hoax emails or why.

"The Cyber Crime police are tracing those emails, but are yet to make an underway," said the official.

Not just Rajinikanth and Dhanush, several other notable personalities received a similar threat mail.

Hoax mails to celebrity houses On October 2, emails were sent to the DGP alleging that explosives had been planted at the offices and residences of several VIPs. It included actor Trisha Krishnan’s home in Teynampet and Sekher’s residence in Mandaveli.

A week later, on October 9, police apprehended a 37-year-old man named Shabik for making a hoax call to the control room, falsely claiming that a bomb had been planted at actor and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s residence in Neelankarai.

Besides this, on October 14, a similar threat targeted music composer Ilaiyaraaja’s studio in T Nagar. After the initial probe, the police confirmed that all these bomb threat emails and calls were baseless.

Even prominent political leaders, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, have received similar hoax threats recently.

Meanwhile, neither Rajinikanth nor Dhanush has issued a statement in this regard.

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie. He is currently busy with the filmming of Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2.

