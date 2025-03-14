Emergency OTT release: The Bollywood movie starring Kangana Ranaut has a treat for fans on the occasion of Holi. The movie is available for online streaming on OTT platform Netflix. Playing the role of former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi, Kangana Ranaut in a social media post announced that the movie will make its digital debut on March 14, Friday.

The 38-year-old actress in a post on Instagram story stated, “Watch my second directorial Emergency post Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi only on Netflix tomorrow.”

Emergency OTT release: Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story informed about Emergency 's digital debut on Netflix today.

Emergency's OTT release was rescheduled, earlier it was slated to make its digital debut on March 17. The streaming giant Netflix in a post on X stated, “The gripping story of power and peril. Watch Emergency, now on Netflix.” Thus, from March 14 onwards, cinema enthusiasts can watch Kangana Ranaut's movie Emergency online.

Produced under the banner Manikarnika Films and Zee Studios, the movie is centred on the 1975 Emergency period. Kangana Ranaut directorial movie released in theatres on January 17, marred by protests and censorship woes and witnessed a disappointing start.

Emergency star cast Emergency is a biopic of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi that features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik in key roles, alongside lead actress. The political drama with a run time of 146 minutes was reportedly made on a budget of ₹60 crore.

While reviewing the movie on X, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave it 3.5-star rating and stated, “Chronicles an important chapter from history, elevated by #KanganaRanaut's fantastic performance... Some terrific dramatic moments stay with you... Docu-drama approach and abrupt / rushed conclusion of few episodes dilute the overall impact.”