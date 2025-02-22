Emergency OTT release: When, where and how to watch Kangana Ranaut’s latest movie online

Emergency OTT release: Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency will be available for streaming on OTT platform. The film, centred on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, grossed 21.65 crore in India and 23.75 crore worldwide during its theatrical run of 24 days. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published22 Feb 2025, 07:44 AM IST
Advertisement
Emergency OTT release: Kangana Ranaut directorial movie on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi will premiere on OTT soon.(Screengrab from YouTube/ Zee Music Company)

Emergency OTT release: Kangana Ranaut's movie 'Emergency' opened to a disappointing start in theatres on January 17, marred by protests and censorship woes. The political drama is now set to make its digital debut. The movie will soon release on OTT platform and could be streamed online. Let's find out where can one view biopic of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

When and where to watch Emergency movie?

Produced under the banner Manikarnika Films and Zee Studios, the movie will make its digital debut on OTT platform Netflix, as announced by the lead actress Kangana Ranaut. On Friday, Kangana shared the news through her Instagram Stories.

Advertisement
Also Read | OTT releases this week: What to watch this weekend?

The Bollywood actress re-shared a post by her fans which featured Kangana and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in a collage. The caption to the post states, "17th March releasing on @netflix."

 

Emergency OTT release

Thus, from March 17 onwards, cinema enthusiasts can watch Kangana Ranaut's movie Emergency online.

Advertisement

Emergency Box Office Collection

Emergency did a business of 18.35 crore net at the domestic box office during its 24-day run in theatres, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. The film earned 21.65 crore gross in India, as per Sacnilk.com.

Also Read | Best 4K TVs in 2025: Top 8 picks with HDR, crisp visuals, and smooth performance

Emergency Box Worldwide Office Collection

Kangana Ranaut directorial movie grossed 23.75 crore at the worldwide box office until Day 24, Sacnilk reported. During its 24-day run, the movie managed to do a business of 2.1 crore in the overseas market while its India gross stands at 21.65 crore.

While reviewing the movie on X, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave it 3.5-star rating and stated, “Chronicles an important chapter from history, elevated by #KanganaRanaut's fantastic performance... Some terrific dramatic moments stay with you... Docu-drama approach and abrupt / rushed conclusion of few episodes dilute the overall impact.”

Advertisement
Also Read | From actress to producer: Chittajallu Krishnaveni’s journey in Telugu cinema

About Emergency

Centred on the 1975 Emergency period, Kangana Ranaut directorial movie Emergency is a biopic of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The ensemble cast features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik in key roles, alongside lead actress.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentEmergency OTT release: When, where and how to watch Kangana Ranaut’s latest movie online
First Published:22 Feb 2025, 07:44 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App