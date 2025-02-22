Emergency OTT release: When, where and how to watch Kangana Ranaut’s latest movie online

Emergency OTT release: Kangana Ranaut's movie 'Emergency' opened to a disappointing start in theatres on January 17, marred by protests and censorship woes. The political drama is now set to make its digital debut. The movie will soon release on OTT platform and could be streamed online. Let's find out where can one view biopic of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

When and where to watch Emergency movie? Produced under the banner Manikarnika Films and Zee Studios, the movie will make its digital debut on OTT platform Netflix, as announced by the lead actress Kangana Ranaut. On Friday, Kangana shared the news through her Instagram Stories.

Advertisement

The Bollywood actress re-shared a post by her fans which featured Kangana and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in a collage. The caption to the post states, "17th March releasing on @netflix."

Emergency OTT release

Thus, from March 17 onwards, cinema enthusiasts can watch Kangana Ranaut's movie Emergency online.

Advertisement

Emergency Box Office Collection Emergency did a business of ₹18.35 crore net at the domestic box office during its 24-day run in theatres, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. The film earned ₹21.65 crore gross in India, as per Sacnilk.com.

Emergency Box Worldwide Office Collection Kangana Ranaut directorial movie grossed ₹23.75 crore at the worldwide box office until Day 24, Sacnilk reported. During its 24-day run, the movie managed to do a business of ₹2.1 crore in the overseas market while its India gross stands at ₹21.65 crore.

While reviewing the movie on X, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave it 3.5-star rating and stated, “Chronicles an important chapter from history, elevated by #KanganaRanaut's fantastic performance... Some terrific dramatic moments stay with you... Docu-drama approach and abrupt / rushed conclusion of few episodes dilute the overall impact.”

Advertisement