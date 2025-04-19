Emilio Estevez recalls writing script for The Mighty Ducks fourth instalment to make up for Game Changers series fallout

Washington DC [US], April 19 (ANI): Actor and filmmaker Emilio Estevez recalled writing a script for the fourth instalment of the film 'The Mighty Ducks', which he says Disney was not interested in making, reported Variety.

Estevez headlined 'The Mighty Ducks' sports movie as coach Gordon Bombay, a role he reprised in two film sequels and the 2021 Disney series 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.'

However, due to some fallout with the makers, Estevez's exit before the second season, which also ended up being its last, reported Variety.

Recently, in a "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, as quoted by Variety, the actor revealed that he wrote a script for the movie to compensate for all the disasters that occurred during the Game Changers series.

"I also wrote 'Mighty Ducks 4,'" Estevez said. "I wanted to make up for all of the disasters that happened on the 'Game Changers' series." added Estevez as quoted by Variety.

The basic concept of the script was to introduce an all-girl team which didn't impress the team of Disney.

"[It's] a feature script that had coach Bombay coming back, being pulled back in by Joshua Jackson's character and Kenan Thompson's character and to coach a new team, an expansion team, for the professional women's hockey league."

He continued, "So, it would be an all-girl team. Now, when we discover Bombay, he's coaching roller derby, and so he says, 'My girls are going with me. They have to have a shot.' It was charming, contemporary, cool, and organically of the moment. It's where we're at.. Disney was like, 'We don't want to pursue that," as quoted by Variety.

As per the outlet, "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" aired for two seasons and 20 episodes on Disney . Estevez's Gordon Bombay was a supporting character on the show's first season.

According to a source close to the production, as reported by Variety, Estevez parted ways with 'Game Changers' ahead of Season 2 filming due to a disagreement over ABC Signature's COVID-19 vaccination requirement, as he would not confirm that he would comply with the policy.