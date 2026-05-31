Emily Blunt says she didn't use AI in Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day: ‘I’m terrified of it'

Emily Blunt has opened up about her experience working on Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated science-fiction film Disclosure Day, revealing that she deliberately avoided using artificial intelligence during the creation of a pivotal scene.

Emily Blunt: 'I'm terrified of AI' Speaking during a recent appearance on the popular interview series Hot Ones, Blunt discussed one of the film’s most technically demanding moments and explained why she preferred a practical, performance-driven solution over AI-generated effects.

The actress stars in Disclosure Day as a Kansas City television meteorologist whose life takes a dramatic turn after she is overtaken by a mysterious extraterrestrial force while presenting a live weather broadcast. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg, the film is expected to blend science fiction, suspense and psychological drama, continuing the director’s long-standing fascination with extraterrestrial themes.

Discussing a particularly important sequence, Blunt revealed that her character is required to communicate in a language that is not human. The scene, she explained, unfolds during an extended uninterrupted shot that charts her character’s gradual transformation.

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“It’s a four-minute oner that we shot that leads up to that moment where she’s gradually sort of disintegrating,” Blunt told host Sean Evans.

According to the actress, the production considered several methods to achieve the unusual vocal effects required for the sequence. However, she admitted she was uncomfortable with relying on artificial intelligence to generate the sounds.

“There’s various ways you could do it. You could go the AI route, which I’m a bit terrified of. I thought I could make some really strange sounds.”

Rather than turning to technology, Blunt proposed creating the sounds herself. The approach allowed the performance to remain grounded in human expression while giving the sound department a wide range of material to work with during post-production.

“I said maybe I could come in and we’ll just do a range of weird sounds. And it’s what we did,” she said. “I did sort of the clicking sounds, I did sort of humming sounds, consonant sounds, breathing strange sounds.”

The actress explained that the recording process involved capturing a variety of vocalisations using carefully positioned microphones. Those recordings were then handed to the film’s sound team, who transformed them into the final effect heard in the movie.

“The sound designer went away and created that weird sound.”

Disclosure Day is an upcoming American science-fiction film directed by acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg from a screenplay by longtime collaborator David Koepp, based on a story conceived by Spielberg himself.

The project marks Spielberg’s latest return to the science-fiction genre that helped define much of his career through films such as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and War of the Worlds. Alongside Emily Blunt, the film features an ensemble cast including Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo.