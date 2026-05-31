Emily Blunt says she didn't use AI in Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day: ‘I’m terrified of it'

Emily Blunt has opened up about her experience working on Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated science-fiction film Disclosure Day, revealing that she deliberately avoided using artificial intelligence during the creation of a pivotal scene.

Emily Blunt: 'I'm terrified of AI' Speaking during a recent appearance on the popular interview series Hot Ones, Blunt discussed one of the film’s most technically demanding moments and explained why she preferred a practical, performance-driven solution over AI-generated effects.

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The actress stars in Disclosure Day as a Kansas City television meteorologist whose life takes a dramatic turn after she is overtaken by a mysterious extraterrestrial force while presenting a live weather broadcast. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg, the film is expected to blend science fiction, suspense and psychological drama, continuing the director’s long-standing fascination with extraterrestrial themes.

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Discussing a particularly important sequence, Blunt revealed that her character is required to communicate in a language that is not human. The scene, she explained, unfolds during an extended uninterrupted shot that charts her character’s gradual transformation.

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“It’s a four-minute oner that we shot that leads up to that moment where she’s gradually sort of disintegrating,” Blunt told host Sean Evans.

According to the actress, the production considered several methods to achieve the unusual vocal effects required for the sequence. However, she admitted she was uncomfortable with relying on artificial intelligence to generate the sounds.

“There’s various ways you could do it. You could go the AI route, which I’m a bit terrified of. I thought I could make some really strange sounds.”

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Rather than turning to technology, Blunt proposed creating the sounds herself. The approach allowed the performance to remain grounded in human expression while giving the sound department a wide range of material to work with during post-production.

“I said maybe I could come in and we’ll just do a range of weird sounds. And it’s what we did,” she said. “I did sort of the clicking sounds, I did sort of humming sounds, consonant sounds, breathing strange sounds.”

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The actress explained that the recording process involved capturing a variety of vocalisations using carefully positioned microphones. Those recordings were then handed to the film’s sound team, who transformed them into the final effect heard in the movie.

“The sound designer went away and created that weird sound.”

Disclosure Day is an upcoming American science-fiction film directed by acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg from a screenplay by longtime collaborator David Koepp, based on a story conceived by Spielberg himself.

The project marks Spielberg’s latest return to the science-fiction genre that helped define much of his career through films such as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and War of the Worlds. Alongside Emily Blunt, the film features an ensemble cast including Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo.

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While details about the plot remain largely under wraps, the film's extraterrestrial premise and Blunt's recent comments suggest a story that blends science fiction with psychological and emotional drama. Disclosure Day is scheduled to be released in the United States by Universal Pictures on June 12, 2026.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.