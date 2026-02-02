Emily Blunt takes a dig at Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser as Meryl Streep returns

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are officially back together, and the world of high fashion cinema is preparing for a major return. ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’, the long-awaited sequel to the 2006 cult classic, has taken a major step closer to release with the unveiling of its first teaser trailer, confirming that the original core cast will reunite on screen nearly two decades later.

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ teaser trailer out On Sunday, 1 February, 20th Century Studios teased a brand-new trailer for the sequel, sending fans into a frenzy. The studio shared a brief 30-second first look earlier in the day, offering a glimpse into how the characters have evolved since audiences last saw them navigating the ruthless fashion world of Runway magazine.

Advertisement

The teaser leans into familiar sharp humour and icy tension, making it clear that time has not softened the relationships at the film’s centre.

One of the teaser’s standout moments sees Emily Charlton, played by Emily Blunt, confronting Andy Sachs, portrayed by Anne Hathaway, during what appears to be a professional meeting. “You've changed,” Emily tells Andy, before adding, “you're much more confident. You kept those eyebrows, though, didn't you?” The exchange sets the tone for a sequel that appears keen to balance nostalgia with character growth.

Advertisement

Building anticipation further, the studio posted a short message on YouTube and Instagram that read, “Trailer tonight. That’s all.” The minimal caption was enough to dominate entertainment headlines, with outlets such as Variety and The Hollywood Reporter highlighting the sequel as one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

About the film The original ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, released in 2006, was based on Lauren Weisberger’s bestselling novel and followed Andy Sachs, an aspiring journalist who lands a job as junior assistant to the formidable Miranda Priestly, editor-in-chief of a leading fashion magazine.

Meryl Streep’s performance as Miranda became iconic, earning her an Academy Award nomination and cementing the character as one of cinema’s most memorable bosses. The film also helped redefine fashion’s place in mainstream cinema and became a lasting pop culture reference.

Advertisement

Also Read | Anne Hathaway rocks floor-length graphic tee at Paris Fashion Week

According to Variety, the sequel will explore Miranda Priestly’s career “as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing.” The story reportedly places her in direct conflict with Emily Charlton, who has risen to become a powerful executive at a luxury group controlling vital advertising revenue that Miranda desperately needs. The plot reflects real-world changes in media and fashion, where print publications have struggled while luxury conglomerates have gained increasing influence.

Meet the cast of the much-awaited sequel Stanley Tucci also returns as Nigel Kipling, Miranda’s trusted creative director, while Anne Hathaway’s Andy appears to be far removed from her assistant days. The sequel’s focus on shifting power dynamics mirrors current conversations about leadership, relevance and reinvention in creative industries, themes frequently covered by outlets such as Vogue and Business of Fashion.

Advertisement

Beyond the original four, the cast list has expanded significantly. Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen and Conrad Ricamora are all set to appear. The return of director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna further reassures fans that the sequel will remain faithful to the tone and spirit of the original film.

Production details have been kept tightly under wraps, but reports from Entertainment Weekly suggest the sequel will blend contemporary fashion politics with sharp dialogue, much like its predecessor. Fashion insiders have also speculated about potential designer collaborations and high-profile costume moments, a major draw of the first film.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on May 1, marking one of the biggest releases of the spring.