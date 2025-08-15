Emily Blunt unveils new look on set of The Devil Wears Prada 2

Washington DC [US], August 15 (ANI): Actress Emily Blunt unveiled her new look on the set of the upcoming sequel to the 2006 comedy-drama film, 'The Devil Wears Prada'.

She sported a new bleach-blonde bob with a shadow root on the New York City set of the 'The Devil Wears Prada 2', reported People.

The new hair is a sharp departure for her character, Emily Charlton, who famously sported her signature deep red locks in the original movie, as per the outlet.

Emily Charlton is the former assistant to the cold and particular Runway magazine Editor-in-Chief Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) in The Devil Wears Prada, as per the outlet.

'The Devil Wears Prada' is a 2006 comedy-drama film directed by David Frankel and produced by Wendy Finerman. The screenplay, written by Aline Brosh McKenna, is based on the 2003 novel by Lauren Weisberger. The film stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt.

It follows Andy Sachs (Hathaway), an aspiring journalist who gets a job at a fashion magazine but finds herself at the mercy of her demanding editor, Miranda Priestly (Streep).

Anne Hathaway reprises her role as Andy in the sequel.

Hathway, Streep, Blunt and Tucci will reprise their roles for the sequel. Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Simone Ashley, Kenneth Branagh, comedian Caleb Hearon, and Broadway stars Helen J. Shen and Conrad Ricamora are all joining the cast, reported People.