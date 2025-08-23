Emily in Paris Assistant Director Diego Borella dies at 47 after collapse on set

Tragedy struck the set of Netflix’s Emily in Paris after assistant director Diego Borella passed away at the age of 47, the People reported.

According to reports in Italian media outlets La Repubblica, Il Messaggero and Corriere della Sera, Borella collapsed on Friday evening (August 22) while filming the show’s upcoming fifth season in Venice.

The incident occurred inside Hotel Danieli, where preparations were underway for the final scene of the day.

On-set medical staff rushed to his aid and attempted to revive him, but he was declared dead at the scene. A local doctor later confirmed that Borella likely suffered a sudden heart attack.

Following the incident, production on season five of Emily in Paris has been suspended.

Borella, a respected Venetian professional, had studied in Rome, London and New York, and worked extensively across film, visual arts, and literature. He had been involved with the Venice shoot for the past several weeks.

Just days before the tragedy, lead actress Lily Collins shared photos from the Venice schedule on Instagram, including behind-the-scenes moments with co-star Ashley Park.

Earlier, Netflix had announced that Emily in Paris will return for its fifth season on December 18, and this time, Emily Cooper is swapping the streets of Paris for the romance and drama of Italy.

