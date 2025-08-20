Emily in Paris Season 5: First look out; Lily Collins appears glamorous in new photo

Netflix has announced the release date of Emily in Paris Season 5. Sharing the first look of the season, the streaming giant said that the series will premiere on December 18 this year. The photo of Emily in Paris' lead, Lily Collins, hints that a major part of the show will take place in Venice. Collins is seen riding in a boat along the Italian tourist destination’s famous canals in an off-white outfit with black polka dots.

Emily in Paris Season 5: Cast The photos also gave glimpses of the rest of the cast members, such as Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, and Eugenio Franceschini.

This installment will also include Thalia Besson (Genevieve), Arnaud Binard (Laurent G), Minnie Driver (Princess Jane), Paul Forman (Nico), Bryan Greenberg (Jake), and Michèle Laroque (Yvette), Entertainment Weekly reported.

Emily in Paris Season 5: Plot The official synopsis of the show reads, “Now the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city. But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.”

Emily in Paris Season 4 concluded with the titular character moving to Italy to run Agence Grateau's new office with Marcello, her new love interest. On the other hand, Gabriel (Bravo) gets a reality check from Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). Determined, he decides to win Emily back. As for Mindy, she and Nico part ways after he destroys her group’s chance at Eurovision. However, she gets a call from the series Chinese Pop Star to become a judge and perform her new track on the reality show.

With the show ending on an intriguing note last time, it is clear that Emily in Paris Season 5 will bring a lot of drama and excitement for fans.

FAQs When is Emily in Paris Season 5 releasing? The show will premiere on December 18, 2025.

Where will Emily in Paris Season 5 be set? Some portions are shot in Italian cities like Venice.