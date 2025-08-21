Emily In Paris Season 5 Gets Premiere Date and first look. Guess where Emily is headed next?

The wait is finally over! Netflix has announced that Emily in Paris will return for its fifth season on December 18, and this time, Emily Cooper is swapping the streets of Paris for the romance and drama of Italy.

Lily Collins, who plays the stylish marketing executive, will see her character taking on a new role in Rome, where she’s tasked with setting up Agence Grateau’s office. And yes, a brand-new adventure (with fresh romance, fashion, and challenges) is on the cards.

First Look At Season 5 Netflix dropped the first-look images on Wednesday, teasing Emily’s Italian escapades with the caption: “Benvenuto! The first look images from Emily in Paris are here, and they’re serving up a slice of la dolce vita! Season 5 returns on December 18.”

The photos show Emily soaking in the Roman sun, sailing in a chic polka-dot dress, and even going horseback riding with Marcello (played by Eugenio Franceschini), hinting at sparks between the two. But that doesn’t mean the old love triangle is gone; Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) are still very much part of the story.

What To Expect This Season According to Netflix’s description, Emily will face plenty of new hurdles as the head of Agence Grateau Rome. From professional setbacks to romantic complications, the season promises “work idea backfires, heartbreak, career troubles” and even a big secret that could change one of her closest relationships.

Fans React Fans couldn’t contain their excitement over the first look. One wrote, “Emily’s short hair??? The outfits??? Everything about this is perfect, I’m sobbing.” Another declared, “Goodbye, Gabriel! Team Marcello here.”

But the Gabriel loyalists are still holding on, “Emily-Gabriel is the only endgame I want,” commented a fan. Clearly, the fandom remains divided.

Cast and crew Alongside Lily Collins, the ensemble cast includes Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, Eugenio Franceschini, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, Arnaud Binard, Minnie Driver, Bryan Greenberg, and Michèle Laroque.