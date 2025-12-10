Emily in Paris Season 5: Release date, plot, cast, trailer and where to watch

Emily in Paris returns on December 18 with a new season that follows Emily’s move to Rome, fresh work challenges and shifting relationships that bring her back to Paris. 

Anjali Thakur
Updated10 Dec 2025, 01:59 PM IST
Emily in Paris season 5 is all set to release on Netflix
Emily in Paris season 5 is all set to release on Netflix(Netflix)

Netflix has officially announced the release plan for Emily in Paris Season 5, giving viewers a clear look at what to expect from the next chapter in Emily Cooper’s globe-trotting story. The new season picks up after the events of Season 4, with Emily navigating fresh professional challenges and complicated relationships as her world expands beyond Paris.

Release Date, Schedule and How To Watch

All 10 episodes of Emily in Paris Season 5 will premiere on December 18. The season will stream exclusively on Netflix, and all episodes will drop at once for viewers worldwide. A Netflix subscription is required to watch the series.

Season 5 begins with Emily settling into her new responsibilities at Agence Grateau’s Rome office. As she tries to embrace leadership, shifting dynamics and unresolved relationships from Paris continue to follow her.

New Locations in Season 5

While Paris remains an emotional anchor, Season 5 places Emily firmly in Rome, where she attempts to build a routine in a new city, new workplace and unfamiliar cultural environment. The season also takes her to Venice, adding another scenic European stop to the show’s signature travel aesthetic.

The trailer teases Emily enjoying Rome’s charm but feeling increasingly pulled back to Paris, hinting at unresolved personal ties.

Plot: What the New Season Covers

Netflix’s logline positions Emily as the new head of Agence Grateau Rome. Her ambitious pitch later goes wrong, triggering professional fallout and straining personal relationships. A closely guarded secret threatens one of her strongest bonds, pushing Emily to confront difficult truths.

As the crisis grows, Emily finds herself retreating to Paris in search of clarity, balance and a reset. The season explores themes of accountability, emotional honesty and the struggle to maintain stability in a life full of reinvention.

Cast: Who’s Returning And Who’s New?

Lily Collins leads the cast as Emily Cooper. Returning stars include:

  • Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie
  • Ashley Park as Mindy
  • Lucas Bravo as Gabriel
  • Samuel Arnold as Julien
  • Bruno Gouery as Luc
  • William Abadie as Antoine
  • Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

New additions include Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello, Emily’s Italian love interest, along with Minnie Driver, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, Arnaud Binard, Bryan Greenberg and Michèle Laroque.

Trailer Highlights

The trailer showcases the contrast between Emily’s life in Rome and her emotional ties to Paris. Marcello’s interest in Emily, tension with his family — especially his mother, Antonia — and Emily’s growing challenges at work all build toward a high-stakes season. A significant mistake forces Emily to determine what she truly wants and where she truly belongs.

Production Team

Season 5 is created by Darren Star, with executive producers Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Andrew Fleming, Stephen Brown, Alison Brown, Robin Schiff, Grant Sloss and Joe Murphy.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentEmily in Paris Season 5: Release date, plot, cast, trailer and where to watch
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.