Emily in Paris Season 5: Release date, plot, cast, trailer and where to watch

Netflix has officially announced the release plan for Emily in Paris Season 5, giving viewers a clear look at what to expect from the next chapter in Emily Cooper’s globe-trotting story. The new season picks up after the events of Season 4, with Emily navigating fresh professional challenges and complicated relationships as her world expands beyond Paris.

Release Date, Schedule and How To Watch All 10 episodes of Emily in Paris Season 5 will premiere on December 18. The season will stream exclusively on Netflix, and all episodes will drop at once for viewers worldwide. A Netflix subscription is required to watch the series.

Season 5 begins with Emily settling into her new responsibilities at Agence Grateau’s Rome office. As she tries to embrace leadership, shifting dynamics and unresolved relationships from Paris continue to follow her.

New Locations in Season 5 While Paris remains an emotional anchor, Season 5 places Emily firmly in Rome, where she attempts to build a routine in a new city, new workplace and unfamiliar cultural environment. The season also takes her to Venice, adding another scenic European stop to the show’s signature travel aesthetic.

The trailer teases Emily enjoying Rome’s charm but feeling increasingly pulled back to Paris, hinting at unresolved personal ties.

Plot: What the New Season Covers Netflix’s logline positions Emily as the new head of Agence Grateau Rome. Her ambitious pitch later goes wrong, triggering professional fallout and straining personal relationships. A closely guarded secret threatens one of her strongest bonds, pushing Emily to confront difficult truths.

As the crisis grows, Emily finds herself retreating to Paris in search of clarity, balance and a reset. The season explores themes of accountability, emotional honesty and the struggle to maintain stability in a life full of reinvention.

Cast: Who’s Returning And Who’s New? Lily Collins leads the cast as Emily Cooper. Returning stars include:

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie

Ashley Park as Mindy

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Samuel Arnold as Julien

Bruno Gouery as Luc

William Abadie as Antoine

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie New additions include Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello, Emily’s Italian love interest, along with Minnie Driver, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, Arnaud Binard, Bryan Greenberg and Michèle Laroque.

Trailer Highlights The trailer showcases the contrast between Emily’s life in Rome and her emotional ties to Paris. Marcello’s interest in Emily, tension with his family — especially his mother, Antonia — and Emily’s growing challenges at work all build toward a high-stakes season. A significant mistake forces Emily to determine what she truly wants and where she truly belongs.

