Emily in Paris Season 5: Lily Collins' father-in-law, Malcolm McDowell, doesn't watch the Netflix hit

Emily in Paris may be one of Netflix’s most popular shows, but Lily Collins’ father-in-law, Malcolm McDowell, is not a fan of the show. In an exclusive chat with People, McDowell revealed that while he was a big fan of Collins’ work, Emily in Paris was not exactly his cup of tea.

Advertisement

Malcolm McDowell on Emily in Paris The actor, 82, told People, "To be honest with you, it's not my kind of thing, and Lily knows that.”

The Et Tu star added, "But I'm the biggest fan of my daughter-in-law. I think she's absolutely one of the great actresses.”

Lily Collins married McDowell’s son Charlie in 2021. The couple welcomed a daughter, Trove Jane, via surrogacy earlier this year.

Malcolm McDowell on Emily in Paris and tourism While he does not watch the series, McDowell believes that the city of Paris owes Lily Collins “a great debt” for the spike in tourism that resulted from the show. The Golden Globe nominee said, “I'm sure [it] has gone up so much from people in the United States watching and going, 'Yeah, let's go to Paris.'”

Advertisement

Also Read | Emily in Paris Assistant Director Diego Borella dies at 47 after collapse on set

Emily in Paris Season 5 The fifth season of the show is presently shooting in Venice. A tragic incident took place on the sets of Emily in Paris on Thursday as Diego Borella, an assistant director on the show, passed away. Medics were called to the Hotel Danieli around 7 pm local time, but were unable to save him, La Repubblica stated.

Borella had collapsed in front of colleagues while they were preparing to shoot a scene. The show’s medical staff tried to treat him, but the 47-year-old died at the scene.

Filming for Emily in Paris Season 5 was halted after Borella’s demise and resumed two days later. On Saturday, August 23, Lily Collins was photographed on a boat in Venice along with her costars Ashley Park, Eugenio Franceschini and Paul Forman.

Advertisement

Emily in Paris Season 5 will start streaming from December 18.

FAQs Where can I watch Emily in Paris? The show is available on Netflix.

When will Emily in Paris Season 5 be released? The show will premiere on December 18.