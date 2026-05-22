Emily in Paris to bid farewell with Season 6, Netflix confirms final chapter | Watch

Netflix has announced that Emily in Paris will officially end with its sixth season, bringing the long-running romantic comedy-drama to a close. The announcement comes as filming for the upcoming season begins in Greece.

The streamer confirmed the development on Thursday, making Emily in Paris one of the latest popular Netflix titles to conclude with its next instalment. The show now joins other well-known Netflix originals, including The Lincoln Lawyer and The Night Agent, both of which are also set to end with their forthcoming seasons.

Season 6 Marks Emily’s Final Journey Netflix had renewed the series for a sixth season earlier this year in January after season five ended on a major turning point for Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins.

The previous season concluded with Emily deciding to return to Paris after helping launch a Rome office for the marketing agency where she works. The finale also explored another complicated romantic chapter in Emily’s life, which began and ended within the season.

Speaking earlier about Emily’s decision at the end of season five, series creator Darren Star had told The Hollywood Reporter, “I think ultimately [Paris is] where her heart was, and it clarified for her the fact that she wants to be in Paris and she wants to live there, and it’s not a temporary thing.”

The statement reflected the emotional direction of the series as Emily gradually transformed from an American outsider adjusting to life abroad into someone deeply attached to Paris and its culture.

Darren Star Shares Emotional Farewell Following Netflix’s announcement, Darren Star released a statement reflecting on the journey of creating the show and its global popularity.

“Making Emily in Paris with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime. As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount, and most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us. We can’t wait to share this last chapter with you. Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris. We will always have Emily in Paris,” Star said.

Since its debut, the series became one of Netflix’s widely discussed international hits, combining romance, fashion, travel and workplace drama against the backdrop of Paris. The show also sparked regular conversations online over its portrayal of French culture, luxury fashion and relationships.

Lily Collins Promises “Fantastic Farewell” Actor Lily Collins also addressed fans through a video message announcing the final season.

“Season six will bring you everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily’s adventure of a lifetime. Our entire cast and crew are pouring our hearts into making this a fantastic farewell season,” she said.

Collins’ character became central to the show’s popularity, with Emily Cooper evolving into one of Netflix’s recognisable contemporary streaming characters over the years.

A Major Global Success For Netflix According to Netflix data, season five of Emily in Paris remained in the platform’s worldwide top 10 list for English-language series for five weeks.

The streamer also stated that the series generated 250 million views between 2023 and 2025. The figure is calculated using total viewing hours divided by runtime, one of Netflix’s standard methods for measuring audience engagement.

The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios in association with Darren Star Productions and Jax Media.