Actress Emily Osment is ending her marriage to Jack Farina (also known as Jack Anthony) just five months after tying the knot. She filed for divorce on March 7 (local time), citing irreconcilable differences. Farina, 42, is a singer-songwriter.

The couple married on October 12, 2024. But, Osment listed their separation date as December 7, 2024, less than two months into their marriage. Court documents confirm they have a prenuptial agreement and no children together.

The 32-year-old actress, best known for Hannah Montana and Young Sheldon, has told TMZ that big life decisions require commitment.

"I think with any big decision in your life, whether it’s relationships or work or whatever it may be, you have to firmly plant both feet in that decision. Ultimately, it didn’t work out," she told the publication.

Born on March 10, 1992, in Los Angeles, California, Emily Osment has had a flourishing acting career that began in 1997. She gained widespread fame for playing Lilly Truscott, Miley Cyrus’s best friend, in Hannah Montana. Her acting journey has spanned over two decades, with continued work in television and film.

With a diverse career, Osment remains a well-recognised figure in the entertainment industry. She recently starred in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, a spinoff of Young Sheldon.

Emily Osment dating history The American actress has had a series of notable relationships over the years. According to media reports, she was romantically linked with several well-known personalities, including Jim Gilbert (2016-2019), Jimmy Tatro (2013-2015), Nathan Keyes (2013-2014), Tony Oller (2009-2010), Mitchel Musso (2008-2010) and Frankie Allison (2002-2004). She was also associated with Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer and Mike Posner.

There are also rumours that Osment was involved with Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara between 2002 and 2003. However, this remains unconfirmed.

Emily Osment on Instagram Emily Osment did not post anything about her marriage on her Instagram account even though she regularly shares posts on social media.

On January 27, Emily Osment shared a heartfelt Instagram post expressing her devastation after the Altadena fire, which destroyed the homes of her parents and brother.