Eminem India concert: Rapper all set to perform in India for the first time; here’s all you need to know

Eminem 2025 India concert: 2024 has been a year of concerts for India. From British rock band Coldplay's ‘Music of the Spheres’ to Ed Sheeran's Mathematics tour and Diljit Dosanjh's ‘Dil-luminati’ concert, fans could not keep calm.

The trend seems to have trickled into 2025 as well.

American rapper-songwriter Eminem is all set to perform in India for the first time ever. According to multiple reports, the rap legend will take the stage in Mumbai on June 3, 2025, as part of his upcoming concert tour.

Advertisement

While there has been no official confirmation from the rapper or event organisers yet, a report by Gang Flow mentions that Eminem's 2025 world tour would have stops across North America, Asia, and Europe.

Several other social media posts have also confirmed about Eminem's concert in India:

Advertisement

Eminem 2025 India concert: Dates and ticket details The India leg of Eminem's 2025 tour would take place in Mumbai on June 3. 2025. However, no details about the venue, or ticket prices have been made available yet.

Also Read | Coldplay beats Taylor Swift to create Guinness record, social media reacts

Here are the dates as of Eminem's concert in other regions across the globe:



North America: Los Angeles (March 15), New York City (March 22), Chicago (March 30), and Toronto (April 5).

Europe: London (April 18), Paris (April 25), Berlin (May 2), and Amsterdam (May 10).

Advertisement

Asia: Tokyo (May 20), Seoul (May 27), and Mumbai (June 3).

Australia: Sydney (June 15) and Melbourne (June 22).

Further details of his Mumbai concert are awaited.

Will Eminem perform ‘Lose Yourself’? The "Lose Yourself" hitmaker, famous for his electrifying performances and chart-topping hits, boasts a huge fanbase in India. Gang Flow's report mentions that the setlist for Eminem's concert might include early hits like ‘The Real Slim Shady’ to recent bangers like 'Venom'.

Coldplay India concert Given international bands and icons such as Coldplay, or Ed Sheeran's huge fan following in India, several moments from their concerts went viral. For instance, the crowd erupted with joy after Chris Martin gave a shoutout to cricketer Jasprit Bumrah.

Advertisement