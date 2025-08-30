Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming responds to backlash over shifting actor to dementia care home

Emma Heming Willis has hit back at trolls over criticism regarding the care of her husband Bruce Willis, who is living with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). The model and actress said moving Willis into a one-story home with a full-time care team was one of the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make.

As per The Daily Mail, Emma emphasized that her choice was guided by their family’s needs. She said, “Bruce would want that for our daughters,” referring to Mabel (13) and Evelyn (11). The girls visit their father frequently, including for breakfast and dinner, and the new home is designed to be safer and more suitable for their visits.

ABC special sheds light on Bruce Willis’ condition Emma Heming Willis shared her story on a joint ABC special with Diane Sawyer, Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey, which was about the Die Hard actor’s health struggles and the challenges of caregiving. The 47-year-old said the show raised awareness about FTD and what families and caregivers go through.

In a recent Instagram post, she said caregivers are judged quickly by people who have not lived in the situation. She wrote, “Sharing openly may invite opinions, but more importantly, it creates connection and validation for those actually navigating the realities of caregiving every day.”

Tallulah Willis gives a shoutout to Emma Heming Willis Emma Heming Willis also shared excerpts from her upcoming memoir, The Unexpected Journey, out September 9, saying outsiders' opinions cannot replace the real experience of caregiving. Bruce Willis’ daughter, Tallulah, from his previous marriage to Demi Moore, supported Emma, expressing love and gratitude in the comments.

Despite the diagnosis, Emma said that her husband is still mobile and in good physical health; his disease mainly affects his communication skills. She added, “We have a way of communicating with him that is just a different way, but I’m grateful. I’m grateful that my husband is still very much here.”

Emma’s comments reflect the struggles that caregivers go through. Through her candid remarks, she wants to show the challenges of caregiving, and inspire empathy, not criticism, from the public.

FAQs 1. Why was Bruce Willis moved to a separate home? He was shifted to provide specialized dementia care and a safer environment for family visits.

2. How does Emma Heming Willis respond to criticism? She says caregivers are often judged unfairly by people without firsthand experience.