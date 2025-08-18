Emma Stone recalls 'special time' while working with Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man films

Los Angeles [US], August 18 (ANI): Emma Stone has made a rare mention of her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Garfield, sharing her experience of sharing the screen with him in 'The Amazing Spider-Man' films.

Before Tom Holland took over as the face of Peter Parker, Garfield donned the famous Spider-Man suit for the 'Amazing' franchise alongside Stone, who played his on-screen love interest.

The Oscar winner recalled some fond memories of working with Garfield.

"I mean, I really loved doing Spider-Man. I loved everyone I worked with. I met Andrew there. I met Sally Field, and Marc Webb was wonderful. It was really a special time in my life," Stone said in a recent interview, as quoted by People.

She added that the people around her made the shooting experience better for her.

"The recurring theme is the people, more than the film itself, that sticks with me for so long. And so I have only the fondest memories of this whole experience," Stone said.

This marks a very rare instance when Emma Stone has opened up about her ex-boyfriend, whom she met on the sets of 2012's 'The Amazing Spider-Man' and dated for four years.

On the other hand, Andrew Garfield has always been full of praise for Stone. In a 2021 interview with Variety, the actor said that his experience on films with Emma Stone was "beautiful" as he got to meet and work with her.

Stone made her debut as Gwen Stacy in the 2012 film, which was a reboot of the original 'Spider-Man' trilogy. It was in the sequel that her character died during a battle with the Green Goblin.

Garfield later made a return as the superhero in 2021's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home,' alongside Tobey Maguire and Holland. It is yet to be seen if the actor will come back for a fourth time. (ANI)