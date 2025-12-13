Emmy Award-winner Amy Schumer announces separation from husband Chris Fischer

Los Angeles [US], December 13 (ANI): American actor-comedian Amy Schumer is parting ways with her husband, Chris Fischer, after seven years of marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Amy confirmed the news, stating that the split was "amicable."

"Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time," she wrote.

Further in her post, the 'Trainwreck' actor clarified rumours surrounding their separation and added, "not because I dropped some lbs and thought I could bag s basket and not because he's a hot Janlmes beard award-winning chef who can still pull some hot tail. Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever."

An Emmy Award winner, Amy Schumer got married to Chris Fischer in February 2018. They welcomed their first child, son Gene, in May 2019.

A source close to the former couple told PEOPLE, "There's nothing ugly. It's a cohesive split. They've just been finalising a few things."

Speculations about Schumer and Fischer's wedding going through a rough patch have been swirling for a while now.

Earlier in November, a source shared that they were working privately on "normal issues" that long-time marriages have.

"They are both committed to the relationship," the source added.

A week prior, Schumer even shared a message that read, "And Chris and I are still married."

It was finally on December 1 that the actor addressed the rumours and explained, "Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism. Fingers crossed we make it through. He's the best."

