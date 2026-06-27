Emmy award winner Josh Griffith exits as head writer of The Young and the Restless

Josh Griffith, the veteran soap opera writer and producer whose career in daytime television spans nearly four decades, is stepping down as head writer of CBS's The Young and the Restless, according to reports confirmed by TV Insider.

The Young and The Restless head writer Josh Griffith steps down The move marks a major behind-the-scenes shift for one of American television’s longest-running daytime dramas.

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The show’s cast and crew were informed of Griffith’s decision earlier this week, though no official announcement has been made yet about his successor. Griffith is expected to remain in the role for now while the transition is finalised.

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A seven-time Daytime Emmy Award winner, Griffith has been a familiar name in American daytime television since starting as a writer on Santa Barbara in 1988. Over the years, his work has extended to several of the genre’s best-known titles, including One Life to Live, Sunset Beach, As the World Turns, General Hospital and Days of Our Lives.

He joined One Life to Live in 1991 as associate head writer and was promoted the following year to co-head writer with Michael Malone. Their partnership won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series Writing Team in 1994, further establishing Griffith as one of the industry’s leading creative voices.

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In 1997, Griffith teamed up with veteran writer Robert Guza Jr to create Sunset Beach, the only daytime soap opera produced by legendary television producer Aaron Spelling. The NBC series ran until 1999 and developed a loyal audience despite its short run. Griffith later returned to One Life to Live before moving on to CBS’s As the World Turns.

His ties to The Young and the Restless go back two decades. He first joined the show in 2006 as a writer and creative consultant before taking on producing duties. After returning in 2018 as supervising producer, he was promoted to head writer in 2019 following Mal Young’s exit. In 2023, Griffith also took on executive producer duties, though he stepped away from that position in May 2026 to focus only on writing.

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Only months before news of his departure, Griffith had teased big storylines for the show’s 2026 season. Speaking about the series’ direction, he said, “You’ve got to just keep that momentum going. It’s going to be a very exciting, suspenseful, and romantic winter and spring. It’s going to be jam-packed with intrigue, mystery, suspense, and love. We have some fun surprises up our sleeve for 2026.”

Griffith’s exit marks one of the most notable creative changes at The Young and the Restless in recent years, with attention now turning to who will take over the long-running daytime drama.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.