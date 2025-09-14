Emmy Awards 2025: Five things to know about host Nate Bargatze — From stand-up star to primetime spotlight

Nate Bargatze, the Grammy-nominated stand up comedian, is all set to host the 77th Annual Emmy awards tonight. While many people might not be familiar with his work, but Nate has been performing since 2002.

Nate hogged the limelight after he earned a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album. Since then, he has hosted Saturday Night Live twice, as per HELLO.

Here are 5 facts about the popular comedian:

Nate Bargatze’s comedy style Nate loves to make jokes about himself. In an interview with CNN, he said, “I want the night to just be fun and silly and keep it moving…Let’s be exciting. And let’s be entertainment for the people at home watching.”

Nate Bargatze net worth He is also one of the highest-grossing comedians, with a net worth of around $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Nate Bargatze said on hosting the Emmys Speaking about hosting the Emmys, Nate told CBS, “I’m used to performing in front of live people, not an audience like this of all the people that you know. So, it will be fun to get in there, get on stage, get that first joke, hear that first laugh and then just get running.”

Nate Bargatze’s family Family plays a big role in Nate’s life. He has been married to Laura Bargatze since 2006. The couple met while working at Applebee’s in Tennessee. The couple have a daughter, Harper.

Laura is also an executive producer on Nate’s podcast, The Nateland Podcast, and works with him as a talent manager for his company, Bargatze Enterprises.

Nate Bargatze’s source of inspiration Nate often draws on his family life for comedy, joking about everything from parenting to everyday family struggles.

The big night Despite his growing fame, Nate remains grounded. His humor works for all ages and backgrounds, personal stories and universal jokes.

Fans can watch Nate Bargatze host the 77th Emmy Awards tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT and see how his relatable humor shines on TV’s biggest night.

FAQs

Q1: Who is hosting the 77th Emmy Awards 2025? A: Grammy-nominated comedian Nate Bargatze is hosting the 77th Annual Emmy Awards tonight.

Q2: What is Nate Bargatze known for? A: Nate Bargatze is known for his clean, self-deprecating comedy and has been a successful stand-up comedian since 2002.