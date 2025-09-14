Emmy Awards 2025: When and where to watch, hosts, nominations | All you need to know about TV's big night

The 77th Emmy Awards are here, pulling television’s biggest stars together for a night of nerves, trophies, and those all-important speeches. According to CNN, the ceremony will be held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 14.

Emmy Awards: When and where to watch in the US, India? The broadcast kicks off at 8 pm ET and runs about three hours. Fans in the US can tune in on CBS or stream it live on Paramount+.

Audiences in India will have to set alarms early - JioHotstar is carrying the show at 5:30 am IST on September 15.

Emmys 2025: Who will host the event? Comedian Nate Bargatze is handling hosting duties this year. He is no stranger to the spotlight, though. Bargatze built his name with Netflix specials like ‘The Tennessee Kid’ and ‘Nate Bargatze: Hello World’. His profile jumped again when he stepped in to host Saturday Night Live back in 2023 and then showed up the following year during the show’s landmark 50th season, reports CNN.

Hosting the Emmys is a different challenge. He will be tasked with keeping the night on track while stars juggle the nerves of live television and the pressure of acceptance speeches. Known for his dry humor and laid-back delivery, Bargatze could bring a very different tone to the show compared to past Emmy hosts.

Emmys 2025: Nominations As per CNN, this year’s nomination leader is Apple TV+ hit ‘Severance’, pulling in a massive 27 nods. HBO Max’s ‘The Penguin’ follows with 24 nominations, while ‘The Studio’ and ‘The White Lotus’ each landed 23.

The numbers highlight the continuing dominance of streaming platforms. What used to be network television’s crown jewel has, year by year, become a battleground for Apple, Max, and other digital heavyweights. The competition for Best Drama and Best Comedy is especially tight, with veteran shows facing off against newer contenders trying to make their mark.

Why the Emmys still matter? For fans, the Emmys are more than just a scoreboard. They spotlight the best of television in a year where the medium keeps reinventing itself. A win can cement a show’s place in pop culture. Even a loss can raise its visibility and pull in fresh audiences.

With shows like Ben Stiller and Adam Scott's ‘Severance’ leading the conversation and fresh names emerging, the 77th Emmy Awards will be a test of where TV is heading, and who is setting the pace.

FAQs When are the 2025 Emmy Awards? They take place on Sunday, September 14, 2025.

What time do the Emmys start? The live broadcast begins at 8 pm ET.

Who is hosting the Emmys this year? Comedian Nate Bargatze is hosting the 77th Emmy Awards.

Where can I watch the show in the US? The ceremony airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+.