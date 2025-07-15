Emmy Awards 2025 Nominations OUT: 'Adolescence', 'Severance' lead is various categories | Check full list

The 2025 Emmy Awards season officially begins today, with the first round of nominations announced live on CBS Mornings.

The complete list of nominations is being announced right now by actors Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) and Brenda Song (Running Point).

Take a look at the nominees here:

Outstanding Comedy Series Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Outstanding Television Movie Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Rebel Ridge

Outstanding Reality Competition Program The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Talk Series The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Stirling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O'Connell, The Penguin

Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Bryan Cranston, The Studio

Dave Franco, The Studio

Ron Howard, The Studio

Anthony Mackie, The Studio

Martin Scorsese, The Studio

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series Olivia Colman, The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face

Robby Hoffman, Hacks

Zoe Kravitz, The Studio

Julianne Nicholson, Hacks

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys

Scott Glenn, The White Lotus

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us

Forest Whitaker, Andor

Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series Jane Alexander, Severance

Gwendoline Christie, Severance

Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale

Catherine O'Hara, The Last of Us

Merritt Weaver, Severance

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (Napkins)

Lucia Aniello, Hacks (A Slippery Slope)

James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern (Here's to You, Mrs. Scheiderman)

Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal (Pilot's Code)

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, The Studio (The Oner)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series Janus Metz, Andor (Who Are You?)

Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt (6:00 P.M.)

John Wells, The Pitt (7.00 A.M.)

Jessica Lee Gagne, Severance (Chikhai Bardo)

Ben Stiller, Severance (Cold Harbor)

Adam Randall, Slow Horses (Hello Goodbye)

Mike White, The White Lotus (Amor Fati)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Philip Barantini, Adolescence

Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex (It's Not That Serious)

Helen Shaver, The Penguin (Cent'anni)

Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin (A Great or Little Thing)

Nicole Kassell, Sirens (Exile)

Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series David Paul Meyer, The Daily Show

Andy Fisher, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (Back to School)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky - Hacks (A Slippery Slope)

Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, and Eric Notarnicola - The Rehearsal (Pilot's Code)

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, and Bridget Everett - Somebody Somewhere (AGG)

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, and Alex Gregory - The Studio (The Promotion)

Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, and Paul Simms - What We Do In the Shadows (The Finale)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series Dan Gilroy, Andor (Welcome to the Rebellion)

Joe Sachs, The Pitt (2:00 P.M.)

R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt (7:00 P.M.)

Dan Erickson, Severance (Cold Harbor)

Will Smith, Slow Horses (Hello Goodbye)

Mike White, The White Lotus (Full-Moon Party)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham - Adolescence

Charlie Brooker and Bisha K. Ali - Black Mirror (Common People)

Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriweather, Dying for Sex (Good Value Diet Soda)

Lauren LeFranc - The Penguin (A Great or Little Thing)

Joshua Zetumer, Say Nothing (The People in the Dirt)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series The Daily Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series Jeanie Bacharach, Maggie Bacharach, Jennifer Rudnicke, and Mickie Paskal - The Bear

Linda Lowy and Morgan Smith - Hacks

Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, and Destiny Lilly - Only Murders in the Building

Debby Romano and Brett Benner - Shrinking

Melissa Kostenbauder and Francine Maisler - The Studio

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Sydney Shircliff, Corinne Clark, and Jennifer Page - The Last of Us

Cathy Sandrich Gelfond and Erica Berger - The Pitt

Rachel Tenner and Bess Fifer - Severance

Nina Gold and Melissa Gethin Clarke - Slow Horses

Meredith Tucker and Non Jungmeier - The White Lotus

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Shaheen Baig - Adolescence

Jina Jay, Jeanie Bacharach, Corinne Clark, and Jennifer Page - Black Mirror

Jeanie Bacharach and Jessica Daniels - Dying for Sex

Tiffany Little Canfield, Josh Einsohn, and Bernard Telsey - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Cindy Tolan and Suzanne Ryan, The Penguin

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program Jesse Tannenbaum, Alex Stiner, Kayla Kellerbauer, and Pollyanna Jacobs - The Amazing Race

Cian O'Clery, Sean Bowman, and Emma Choate - Love on the Spectrum

Danielle Gervais, Jessica Jorgenson, Natalie Pino, and Brian Puentes - Queer Eye

Goloka Bolte, Adam Cook, and Michelle Redwine - RuPaul's Drag Race

Jesse Tannenbaum, Caitlin Moore, Penni Lane Clifton, and Daniel Gradias - Survivor

The 77th Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 14, at 5 p.m. PT.