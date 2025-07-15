Emmy Awards 2025 Nominations OUT: 'Adolescence', 'Severance' lead is various categories | Check full list

The 2025 Emmy Awards season officially begins today, with the first round of nominations announced live on CBS Mornings.
The complete list of nominations is being announced right now by actors Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) and Brenda Song (Running Point).
Take a look at the nominees here:
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
The Gorge
Mountainhead
Nonnas
Rebel Ridge
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
Stirling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
John Turturro, Severance
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O'Connell, The Penguin
Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Bryan Cranston, The Studio
Dave Franco, The Studio
Ron Howard, The Studio
Anthony Mackie, The Studio
Martin Scorsese, The Studio
Olivia Colman, The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face
Robby Hoffman, Hacks
Zoe Kravitz, The Studio
Julianne Nicholson, Hacks
Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys
Scott Glenn, The White Lotus
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us
Forest Whitaker, Andor
Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us
Jane Alexander, Severance
Gwendoline Christie, Severance
Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale
Catherine O'Hara, The Last of Us
Merritt Weaver, Severance
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (Napkins)
Lucia Aniello, Hacks (A Slippery Slope)
James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern (Here's to You, Mrs. Scheiderman)
Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal (Pilot's Code)
Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, The Studio (The Oner)
Janus Metz, Andor (Who Are You?)
Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt (6:00 P.M.)
John Wells, The Pitt (7.00 A.M.)
Jessica Lee Gagne, Severance (Chikhai Bardo)
Ben Stiller, Severance (Cold Harbor)
Adam Randall, Slow Horses (Hello Goodbye)
Mike White, The White Lotus (Amor Fati)
Philip Barantini, Adolescence
Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex (It's Not That Serious)
Helen Shaver, The Penguin (Cent'anni)
Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin (A Great or Little Thing)
Nicole Kassell, Sirens (Exile)
Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day
David Paul Meyer, The Daily Show
Andy Fisher, Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary (Back to School)
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky - Hacks (A Slippery Slope)
Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, and Eric Notarnicola - The Rehearsal (Pilot's Code)
Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, and Bridget Everett - Somebody Somewhere (AGG)
Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, and Alex Gregory - The Studio (The Promotion)
Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, and Paul Simms - What We Do In the Shadows (The Finale)
Dan Gilroy, Andor (Welcome to the Rebellion)
Joe Sachs, The Pitt (2:00 P.M.)
R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt (7:00 P.M.)
Dan Erickson, Severance (Cold Harbor)
Will Smith, Slow Horses (Hello Goodbye)
Mike White, The White Lotus (Full-Moon Party)
Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham - Adolescence
Charlie Brooker and Bisha K. Ali - Black Mirror (Common People)
Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriweather, Dying for Sex (Good Value Diet Soda)
Lauren LeFranc - The Penguin (A Great or Little Thing)
Joshua Zetumer, Say Nothing (The People in the Dirt)
The Daily Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Jeanie Bacharach, Maggie Bacharach, Jennifer Rudnicke, and Mickie Paskal - The Bear
Linda Lowy and Morgan Smith - Hacks
Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, and Destiny Lilly - Only Murders in the Building
Debby Romano and Brett Benner - Shrinking
Melissa Kostenbauder and Francine Maisler - The Studio
Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Sydney Shircliff, Corinne Clark, and Jennifer Page - The Last of Us
Cathy Sandrich Gelfond and Erica Berger - The Pitt
Rachel Tenner and Bess Fifer - Severance
Nina Gold and Melissa Gethin Clarke - Slow Horses
Meredith Tucker and Non Jungmeier - The White Lotus
Shaheen Baig - Adolescence
Jina Jay, Jeanie Bacharach, Corinne Clark, and Jennifer Page - Black Mirror
Jeanie Bacharach and Jessica Daniels - Dying for Sex
Tiffany Little Canfield, Josh Einsohn, and Bernard Telsey - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Cindy Tolan and Suzanne Ryan, The Penguin
Jesse Tannenbaum, Alex Stiner, Kayla Kellerbauer, and Pollyanna Jacobs - The Amazing Race
Cian O'Clery, Sean Bowman, and Emma Choate - Love on the Spectrum
Danielle Gervais, Jessica Jorgenson, Natalie Pino, and Brian Puentes - Queer Eye
Goloka Bolte, Adam Cook, and Michelle Redwine - RuPaul's Drag Race
Jesse Tannenbaum, Caitlin Moore, Penni Lane Clifton, and Daniel Gradias - Survivor
The 77th Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 14, at 5 p.m. PT.
The event will be held at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles and will stream live on Paramount+. Hosting this year’s awards will be stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze, known for his dry wit and widely popular specials.
